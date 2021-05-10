VANCEBURG Jeani Gollihue gave the same pregame speech Monday.
“I always tell them that if they can score 10 runs, they should win,” Greenup County's softball coach said.
The Lady Musketeers did, and they won – a 14-4 victory at Lewis County. Greenup County's 14 runs were its most since an 18-7 win April 22 at Boyd County.
“They have this little joke about no zeroes on the scoreboard,” Gollihue said.
If you don't count the first two at-bats, Greenup County's line score was curvier than Ky. 59 if you wanted to drive from Vanceburg to Olive Hill. The Lady Musketeers pounded out 16 hits.
“We hit the ball hard,” Gollihue said. “I thought we were patient at the plate.”
The low point of Lewis County's (14-2, 3-2 63rd District) season so far, however, may have been reached at around 6:52 p.m. Monday.
After Greenup County (12-4, 2-2) started the fourth inning with Skyler Lawrence's (3 for 5 with a double) single to center, first baseman Ellee Hunt sent a line drive off Lewis County pitcher Emily Cole's right – throwing – hand.
“Me and Cole are friends; we have played together before,” Hunt said. “It was just a sad thing that will happen to anybody."
Cole came into Monday with a 0.60 earned run average. Monday's five strikeouts gave her 194 for the season, and she did not allow an earned run.
Hunt's hit struck Cole in the soft tissue on the back of her hand, between the thumb and index finger. She was taken to a local hospital; her condition was not known.
“Before she was off the field, it had a very noticeable swelling to it and a big knot,” Lewis County coach Joe Hampton said. “The natural thing happened; it shook everybody.
“When an injury happens like that to a teammate, it's hard to shake it off and just go ahead and play like nothing happened.”
Lewis County shortstop Kayla Sullivan was scared. “Ellee can hit pretty hard,” she said.
After freshman Aubry Hicks replaced Cole, Greenup County's offense awakened – seven runs on five hits and two Lady Lion errors. Eleven Lady Musketeers came to the plate altogether.
Lewis County had scoring chances on which it did not capitalize. The toughest to swallow: leaving the bases loaded in the third inning.
Sullivan led Lewis County's offense. She was 3 for 3 with a double and a home run.
The Lady Lions rebounded a little in the bottom of the fourth. Kelsi Tackett's double and an error led a three-run rally.
Greenup County batted around in the sixth and scored four times. In the seventh, Zoey Keeton's infield single scored Emma Boggs for the final run.
GREENUP CO. 001 714 1 – 14 16 1
LEWIS CO. 000 301 0 – 4 8 5
K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence; Cole, Hicks (4), Stidham (6) and Tackett. WP-K. Lawrence; LP-Cole. HR-Sullivan (LC). 2B-Sullivan (LC), Tackett (LC), S. Lawrence (GC).