WESTWOOD Boyd County scored the first 29 points against Fairview on Tuesday night and ran away for a 77-16 win.
The Lady Lions had 12 players in the scoring column in the 64th District seeding contest. Senior Harley Paynter and eighth-grader Emilee Neese each netted a game-high 17 points. Hannah Roberts collected nine points and Audrey Biggs added eight.
Josey Nelson splashed three triples for the Lady Eagles and reached double figures with 10 points. Mia Newton had five points.
Boyd County (2-0) travels to East Carter on Saturday. Fairview (0-1) will play at West Carter in the opening round of the All “A” Tournament the same day.
BOYD CO. 29 15 17 16 — 77
FAIRVIEW 2 8 3 3 — 16
Boyd County (77) — Whitmore 4, Rucker 6, Paynter 17, Biggs, 8, Roberts 9, Caldwell 2, Opell, Moore 2, Neese 17, Ramey, Christian 6, Woods 2, Stewart 2, Jordan 2. 3-point FGs: 7 (Rucker 2, Neese 2, Paynter 2, Roberts) FT: 4-11. PF: 3. Fouled out: None.
Fairview (16) — Nelson 10, Newton 5, Loving 1, Mi. Caskey, Worthington, Stidham, M. Tackett, N. Tackett, Wallace, Ma. Caskey, Meade, Ruley. 3-point FGs: 4( Nelson 3, Newton) FT: 2-4. PF: 12. Fouled out: None.