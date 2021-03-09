SUMMIT Boyd County should be the most rested team in the 16th Region, with all the stoppages the Lady Lions have had to overcome this season.
It certainly showed Tuesday night in a visit from West Carter.
Boyd County’s ferocious defense forced 27 West Carter turnovers — 17 in the first half — to roll to an 85-57 thumping of the Lady Comets at Boyd County Middle School.
“We got hands on balls and we got in passing lanes,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “When we did turn them over, we did convert quite a few times there. That’s our MO, try to switch up a few defenses there on them.
“(West Carter’s) Allie (Stone) is really, really good in there and you have to keep an eye on her. The couple times that we lost her, she made us pay. Overall, just a good effort and I really liked our energy from my kids.”
Boyd County (12-1) opened the contest on a 6-0 run, but West Carter answered with four Stone points to trim the deficit to two with 5:07 to play in the first.
The Lady Lions responded with a back-breaking run, sparked by back-to-back triples from Bailey Rucker and Hannah Roberts, followed by Harley Paynter capping off a 13-0 run with five of her 12 points in the frame for a 19-6 edge.
The Lady Lions went 5 of 9 from downtown in the opening stanza, added two more triples in the second and took a 53-22 lead to the locker room, accented by 19 from Paynter.
“I thought we did a really nice job tonight sharing the basketball,” Fraley said. “We looked inside to Hannah and when she gets it in there, she’s hard to handle. Our outside shooters, from Harley to Bailey and Isabella (Caldwell) out there knocking down shots, when we do that, we can be pretty good.”
Boyd County changed its approach to open the second quarter, working inside the perimeter with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 20 with 5:33 to go in the half. The Lady Lions shot 60.6% in the opening half from the field, including hitting seven of their 13 attempted treys.
“When you have to get out on our shooters, when you do that, Hannah gets one-on-one in the post,” Fraley said. “I like our odds.”
Stone netted 14 of the Lady Comets’ 22 points in the first half — one coach Faith Conn described as timid.
“We got down and we did some silly things that we had talked about,” Conn said. “We came out and seemed a little scared. Our effort did not match theirs. They were all over the floor.
They played as hard as they could and got every loose ball in that first half, and it shows. That’s where they get all kinds of points from. They are a solid team, but more than just their basketball skill, their effort, it’s impressive.”
Roberts’s bucket with 3:49 to play in the third moved the Lady Lions out to their largest margin of the night, 67-34. Beth Middleton provided a spark for the Lady Comets in the third, as West Carter outscored Boyd County 21-18 while upping the energy to more of a level Conn expects to see.
“Second half, I felt like we matched their energy,” Conn said. “Middleton was everywhere and some of our girls stepped up and matched their intensity, especially in that third quarter. Still some growth for us, but we definitely felt better about the second half.”
Roberts added 20 points in the win. Rucker had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Stone finished with 20 for West Carter (11-7).
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 0-4 2-2 1 2
Bond 0-1 0-0 2 0
Stone 6-12 5-5 2 20
A. Henderson 2-5 0-0 2 5
Rayburn 0-2 0-0 1 0
Jordan 3-7 2-2 4 8
Gilliam 4-5 0-1 2 8
Steagall 1-4 0-2 4 2
Nolen 0-2 1-2 1 1
Burton 2-3 1-2 1 6
Kinney 0-0 0-0 0 0
Davis 0-1 0-0 1 0
H. Henderson 1-2 3-5 4 5
TOTAL 19-48 14-21 25 57
FG Pct.: 39.6. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 5-15 (Burton 1-2, Middleton 0-1, Stone 3-5, A. Henderson 1-4, Jordan 0-1, Steagall 0-2). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 27.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Caldwell 3-4 0-0 2 6
Rucker 5-9 0-0 8 14
Paynter 8-14 4-4 7 23
Roberts 8-13 3-3 2 20
Whitmore 3-4 0-0 3 6
Opell 1-5 1-2 3 3
Woods 1-3 0-0 2 2
Moore 1-2 0-0 1 2
Neese 2-5 0-0 1 5
Ramey 0-0 0-0 0 0
Christian 1-3 0-0 1 3
Stewart 0-4 0-0 2 0
Jordan 0-1 1-2 0 1
TOTAL 33-67 9-11 32 85
FG Pct.: 49.3. FT Pct.: 81.8. 3-pointers: 10-29 (Whitmore 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Rucker 4-5, Opell 0-2, Moore 0-1, Neese 1-4, Paynter 3-8, Christian 1-3, Stewart 0-1, Roberts 1-3). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
W. CARTER 15 7 21 14 — 57
BOYD CO. 29 24 18 14 — 85
Officials: Vondell McKissick, Brain Taylor, Trevor Vaught.