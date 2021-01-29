By MATTHEW SPARKS
The Daily Independent
SUMMIT During his tenure on the Ashland sideline, Bill Bradley has seen what the Boyd County press is capable of when it turns up the pressure.
The Kittens coach called the Lady Lions “a machine” after his team’s latest encounter with their rivals. Boyd County’s full-court defense was firing on all cylinders Thursday night.
The Lady Lions forced 20 turnovers during a first-half blitz and pulled away for a 73-40 victory at Boyd County Middle School.
“The first time we played them (this season) we did a lot better job,” Bradley said. “I think we had 19 turnovers for the whole game and against that press, I will take that. We didn’t have Kenleigh (Woods) tonight. She is one of our point guards and that hurt.”
“Boyd County is just a machine right now,” he added. “I think they are a top-5 team in the state and they played like it tonight. We got caught up in the rush and could not get out of it. Once they get rolling, they smell blood and they really get after you.”
Boyd County has successfully returned to the court after a long layoff due to COVID-19 cancellations. The Lady Lions already have a pair of wins over a talented Pikeville team this week. They are scheduled to face No. 2 ranked Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon.
“We look at each game we get to play as a blessing,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “We are happy to be playing. We tell them to enjoy the moment because with all the COVID-19 stuff you never know. When my phone rings, I cringe. They are excited to get on the floor. They like to play and they play hard.”
“Tonight, Ashland was shorthanded,” he continued. “They were missing a couple of starters. We turned them over a bunch in the first half. We shot the ball well, especially in the second quarter.”
The Lady Lions turned the miscues into easy buckets on the offensive end, outscoring the Kittens, 33-11, in the second quarter.
A pair of 3s from Carley Cullop midway through the first quarter narrowed the early Ashland deficit to 12-7. The Kittens would get no closer.
Boyd County (6-0) tallied the next 10 points to end the opening frame. Bailey Rucker collected consecutive baskets, Isabella Caldwell buried a 3-pointer and Hannah Roberts added a steal and layup during the spurt.
Roberts was just getting started.
The senior swished a pair from downtown to begin the second stanza, part of her 13-point quarter, and finished with game-high 17 points.
“She can do that,” Fraley said. “She shoots the ball really well. She hasn’t shot it that well this year, but she has been so close will balls going in and out. Tonight, she was feeling it.”
Roberts connected again from long range a few minutes later during a 22-3 run that extended the Lady Lions lead to 46-16.
“We like to turn our defense into offense,” Fraley said. “They do a really good job. Bailey and Audrey (Biggs) on that back line. Harley (Paynter) and Laney (Whitmore) up front putting pressure on them. There are a lot of passes they get deflections on. When that happens, it’s go time. Everybody sprints to the basket.”
Paynter had 14 points and eight rebounds. Rucker supplied 13 points and Biggs added 10.
Ashland (6-3) placed a pair of players in double figures. Cullop dropped in a trio of triples and finished with 13 points. Khia Robinson netted 10 points.
The Kittens are still waiting to return to full strength. They will take every opportunity to gain experience for the second half of the season.
“Casey and Lindsay (Wallenfelsz) have been getting a lot of minutes and scoring a lot of points,” Bradley said. “It is a big plus. We are trying people at different positions. Kenleigh and Mikayla (Martin) are still out. We have centers playing guards at times. It’s all about March. Right now, it’s really only preseason until we get everybody back. They are keeping their heads up right now.”
(606) 326-2654 |
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Cullop 5-10 0-0 1 13
L. Wallenfelsz 2-5 0-2 2 5
Sellars 3-8 0-0 3 6
Rakes 0-2 1-2 5 1
C. Wallenfelsz 2-5 0-0 4 5
Robinson 3-7 2-5 3 10
Stevens 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 15-37 3-9 20 40
FG Pct: 40.5. FT Pct: 33.3. 3-point FGs: 7-21 (Cullop 3-7, L. Wallenfelsz 1-4, Sellars 0-1, Rakes 0-2, C. Wallenfelsz 1-4, Robinson 2-3) PF: 15. Fouled out: Rakes. Turnovers: 25.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Whitmore 0-2 0-0 1 0
Rucker 5-7 1-2 4 13
Paynter 3-10 7-8 8 14
Biggs 3-9 4-4 5 10
Roberts 7-12 0-0 5 17
Caldwell 2-4 0-0 0 6
Opell 1-1 1-1 1 3
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
Neese 1-3 0-0 0 2
Christian 0-1 2-2 0 2
Woods 0-2 0-0 1 0
Stewart 1-2 2-2 1 4
Jordan 1-1 0-0 4 2
Team 4
TOTAL 24-55 17-19 34 73
FG Pct: 43.6. FT Pct: 89.5. 3-point FGs: 8-24 (Whitmore 0-1, Rucker 2-3, Paynter 1-5, Biggs 0-3, Roberts 3-5, Caldwell 2-4, Neese 0-2, Christian 0-1) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
ASHLAND 7 11 9 13 — 40
BOYD CO. 22 33 9 9 — 73
Officials—Bill Renzi, Kenny Kegley, Jeremy Ruckel