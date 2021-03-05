SUMMIT It wasn’t the last time Bailey Rucker would play on her home court, but the guard found plenty of memorable moments between the lines at Boyd County Middle School on Thursday night.
Rucker celebrated Senior Night with five of her teammates as Boyd County faced Russell seven days after the Lady Devils handed the Lady Lions their first loss of the season.
Just like the last week’s contest, the matchup delivered the goods once again.
Boyd County withstood a final quarter charge from its region rival and a tense few minutes down the stretch to prevail, 67-62.
“It’s a rival game and we know it’s always going to be tough,” Rucker said. “Mandy (Layne) is a great coach and (Russell) is a top-notch defensive team. It came down to the last few seconds and we did not panic.”
The Lady Lions won their third straight contest after defeating then No. 1 Anderson County last weekend. Coach Pete Fraley sees this current stretch for his team as a third act in a season where Boyd County has only accumulated 11 regular season games due to several schedule postponements.
“I’ve told them this is like our third season,” Fraley said, “because we have been shut down so many times. Typically, eleven games into the season we are playing around Christmas time. We have to hurry up and get better and be ready for tournament time.”
Boyd County held the lead for the entire fourth frame only to see the Lady Devils close the gap to two points on four separate occasions.
Russell’s Jenna Adkins banked in a triple early in the stanza but Rucker gave the Lady Lions their biggest lead of the game at 57-50 after splashing a long ball with four minutes remaining in regulation.
“I was kind of feeling myself,” Rucker said. “I had a lot of confidence from the first half. I was going to do anything to help get my team a win. If that was me making a shot, I was going to do it.”
“We had a little chip on our shoulder,” she added, referencing the first game against Russell. “It was no excuse but we hadn’t played in so long. It was our first game back. We went down to Anderson and played a much better game. This game (tonight), it’s been marked.”
Aubrey Hill followed with a basket on the block and finished an and-1 to bring the Lady Devils back within four.
Boyd County (10-1) would not collect another field goal the rest of the way but added to its total at the free throw line. Rucker made seven of her final eight attempts at the charity stripe.
“She plays three different positions for us,” Fraley said. “She stepped up and hit a couple of 3s early. They were blanketing Harley (Paynter) early. She is our glue. Every one of the seniors is that way. They all bring something different to the table. When they are all clicking, we can be pretty good.”
While the Lady Lions experience is an advantage, Layne said she was proud of her team’s resiliency in the fourth quarter and they gained more experience handling late-game scenarios.
“We talked about it,” Layne said. “We have some game situations with our youth that we need to work through and understand. If you are open and you’re hitting, shoot the ball.”
Russell mounted one last charge spurred by a 3-point basket from Kaeli Ross and the Lady Devils found themselves down two once again.
Russell had possession in the final seconds. Shaelyn Steele drove the lane for a shot but the outside referee deemed the play a jump ball.
The Lady Lions converted two more free throws after a technical was called on the Russell bench.
“We didn’t execute down the stretch,” Layne said. “We really have to make sure we are tightening up our sets. You have to give credit to (Boyd County). They played really good defense. They slid over and we had some unnecessary turnovers.”
The Lady Lions opened the third quarter with a 11-2 run after implementing a trapping zone after halftime. Boyd County turned defense into offense and it resulted in Paynter recording seven straight points with a pair of layups and a 3-pointer. It gave the Lady Lions a lead they would never get back.
“We switched our defenses up,” Fraley said. “Russell is really good. I thought we got a couple of defensive stops when we needed it. Hannah did a nice job inside.
“We wanted to push the tempo. We wanted to try and contain Shaelyn. She is really good. When she gets by you, she makes you pay.”
Russell (11-5) was led in scoring by Hill with 19 points. Steele had 14 points, Ross collected 11 points and Adkins ended up with 10.
Rucker also scored a game-high 19 points for Boyd County. Paynter tallied 17 points and Roberts had 15.
Rucker said the team has formed a cohesive unit after logging so many hours playing together.
“Laney (Whitmore), Hannah and I have played travel ball over the years,” Rucker said. “Harley and Audrey (Biggs) played on the West Virginia Thunder team, as well. We all play with a fast pace. We want to get in transition. We all click together.”
(606) 326-2654 |
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 5-17 3-4 5 14
Quinn 3-4 0-0 1 8
Adkins 3-7 2-4 2 10
Ross 3-10 2-2 3 11
Hill 8-11 3-3 5 19
Atkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jachimczuk 0-2 0-0 1 0
Team 4
TOTAL 19-51 10-13 22 62
FG Pct: 37.3. FT Pct: 76.9. 3-point FGs: 8-20 (Steele 1-5, Quinn 2-3, Adkins 2-3, Ross 3-8, Jachimczuk 0-1) PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Whitmore 3-7 2-4 6 9
Caldwell 1-6 1-2 2 3
Rucker 4-6 8-11 4 19
Paynter 6-10 4-6 6 17
Roberts 5-7 5-7 5 15
Biggs 2-8 0-0 6 4
Team 2
TOTAL 21-44 20-30 32 67
FG Pct: 47.7. FT Pct: 67.7. 3-point FGs: 5-17 (Whitmore 1-3, Caldwell 0-4, Rucker 3-4, Paynter 1-3, Roberts 0-1, Biggs 0-2) PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
RUSSELL 10 15 15 22 — 62
BOYD CO. 11 11 24 21 — 67
Officials: Dave Fields, Charlie Graham, Dwayne Farrow