MOREHEAD Boyd County volleyball coach Katee Neltner told her team playing well wasn’t that hard.
“You’ve gotta play smart,” she said during the first set of Thursday’s match at Rowan County.
For two sets, the Lady Lions were more intelligent on the floor than 100 Mensa International members. Good thing, because the three-time defending 16th Region champion Valkyries rebounded before eventually falling, 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-20), at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
“When our attitudes are good, and we’re all playing together and cheering each other and talking, that’s when we do our best,” said sophomore Emma Sparks, who contributed 24 digs.
Neltner added: “They were solid the first two sets. … Third set, I think it’s gonna teach ‘em that you’ve gotta finish it while you have it.. I think we kinda let up.”
Rowan County (3-1) co-coach Dusty Coyle said beating Bath County, Fleming County and Menifee County was maybe not the best preparation for the Lady Lions.
“Playing three kinda easier teams in the region did not help us (Thursday),” Coyle said. “It was a little bit of whiplash from the pace that we’d been playing so far this season.”
It didn’t happen in the first two sets.
To describe her team after eight matches, Neltner used a four-letter verb – mesh.
“I’ve got four different girls playing in four different positions than they did last year,” Neltner said before the match. “By now we should be meshing because we should be 20 games into the season, but here we are … really only two weeks into our season.
“We need to learn to mesh. It’ll get there; it’s a time thing, it’s a trust thing.”
Senior Abby Baker (22 assists) saw some progress.
“As we’ve gone on, I think we’ve kinda got our timing down, and we’ve figured it out a little better,” Baker said.
Trust abounded in the first set because of Boyd County’s (6-2) tall front line. Six-foot freshman Audrey Biggs had two kills, a block and an ace.
“I learned that if I have a big girl in front of me, I’ve gotta play smart,” Biggs said.
The eventual result: a 16-5 run.
Sparks’ kill gave Boyd County a 5-1 run in the second set – a Lion lead that eventually lengthened to 9-1.
Rowan County’s Hallie Buchanan’s block tied the third set at 19-all. It was as close as the Valkyries came – Boyd County uncorked a final 5-1 run.