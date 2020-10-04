ASHLAND Golden opportunities in soccer are few and far between.
That was the case for Ashland Saturday afternoon when the LadyCats played host to rival Boyd County. While both teams had opportunities, it was Boyd County who made them count the most as the Lady Lions avenged a season-opening loss to Ashland with a 4-1 victory.
Opportunities were aplenty for both squads, but Boyd County made the most of them behind a pair of Laney Whitmore goals. Emma Borders and Olivia Parsons also added scores for the Lady Lions.
“We have five girls who can all score,” Boyd County coach Billy Kemper said. “You can cover one or two, but you aren’t covering all five of them. So that makes us really dangerous. Game to game we are improving, and all I can ask is we continue to do that and learn from our mistakes.”
Ashland’s chances, though, did not find the back of the net. Instead three shots missed wide of the goal in the first half and two more, including a penalty kick, were stopped by Lady Lions goalkeeper Isabella Opell.
“Some days you are the windshield. Some days you are the bug,” Ashland coach John Cook said.
Cook’s LadyCats were the bug and Opell squashed a pair of late rally attempts in the second half. The first came on a penalty kick from Jess Brown, whose left corner aim was smothered perfectly by the freshman keeper. Five minutes later, Opell struck again on a shot from Raegan Slone from inside the 6-yard box that again kept Ashland off the board.
“It takes the air out of them and you could see it take the air out of Jess,” Cook said. “Keeper made a great save.”
While the save deflated the Ashland hopes of a comeback win, it ignited the Boyd County offense, which clung to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Opell’s lone goal allowed came off the foot of Brown at the 54-minute mark, but Whitmore said the blemish does not lie solely on the youthful keeper.
“If they score, they put all the blame on the keeper but it’s not their fault,” Whitmore said. “It has to go through 10 other players before it gets to her. So, her game — she’s a freshman, she’s incredible. This is only her second year playing soccer, so for her to step up and be a leader like that, it’s idolizing because you can even look up to the underclassmen.”
However, by the time Ashland found the net, Boyd County had staked a 4-0 lead thanks to back-to-back Whitmore goals in 36 seconds. Her first came off a Lady Lions corner kick that landed at her feet in front of the goal. The second was a little more charismatic.
After the ensuing Ashland kickoff, Boyd County made a steal and advanced the ball forward to Isabella Caldwell. Whitmore’s next move even received praise from the second-year Ashland coach. Caldwell sent the ball skyward from the right toward the center of the goal and Whitmore finished with a header that left many in attendance in awe.
“That was one of the prettiest headers I’ve seen in the goal,” Cook said of the Whitmore shot. “Hats off to them. They did a great job.”
However, Whitmore credited the play to the familiarity of her fellow teammate.
“I’ve been playing with Isabella Caldwell since I was 7 years old, so, it’s kind of what we are used to,” Whitmore said. “It’s our one-touches, it’s our passes, it’s our techniques. It’s just simple. We executed and took advantage of their defense and that’s how we scored.”
Boyd County also took advantage of Ashland’s errors in the first half, which included a pair of fouls that led to both Lady Lions first-half goals. Parsons dented the scoreboard at the 14-minute mark on a penalty kick. Borders made it 2-0 after finishing in the net on a free kick from Parsons.
“We talked after the game and said Boyd County just wanted it more than we did tonight,” Cook said. “Their effort was greater and when we had opportunities, we couldn’t finish and they did.”
Since starting the season 0-3, Boyd County has won five consecutive outings.