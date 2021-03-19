DANVILLE Johnson Central’s girls bowling team racked up a score of 941 on Thursday in the Region 8 Tournament to finish as runner-up, its highest-ever region placement.
The Lady Eagles will advance to the state tournament for the first time as a team next week.
Johnson Central defeated Madison Southern and Fleming County to get to the final, where it fell to Boyle County.
Senior Hana Hackworth, fourth in the state last year, led the way for the Lady Eagles, knocking down 182 pins. Kierstin Sagraves added 168, Jadyn Estep dropped 164 and Kylee Webb delivered 157.
Fleming County was sixth with 668.
Montgomery County, Corbin and East Jessamine rounded out the top five behind the Lady Eagles.
Johnson Central coach Todd Conley called it a “historic day for Johnson Central bowling” and credited Hackworth’s effort as a “coach on the lanes” for a young team.
“This experience has been like a dream,” Conley said, “which will continue next week in Louisville.”