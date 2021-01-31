RUSSELL Mandy Layne could not help but to be a little bit happy Saturday afternoon.
For only the second time this season, Layne saw the team she had envisioned defending its 16th Region championship on the court against a 14-1 Wheelersburg team that came in on a 10-game winning streak.
After coughing up a 13-point lead in the second quarter before heading into the break, Russell dominated Wheelersburg in the second half to cruise to a 68-52 win at the “Marv."
“I’m super excited and I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t,” Layne said. “I’ve been excited now for months. Now, we get out here and if you would’ve said, 'Mandy, you are going to win by 16' before the game, I probably would have laughed at you.”
Russell finished with three players in double figures, led by senior Aubrey Hill’s 22 points and 12 rebounds. Shaelyn Steele had 21 while scoring 14 in the second half. Bella Quinn added 10.
But with Russell’s offense clicking on all cylinders for most of the game, it was the defense the provided a statement by forcing 23 Wheelersburg turnovers, including nine in the first and final stanzas.
“We forced 23 turnovers and at times tonight our defense was outstanding,” Layne said. “I knew our defense was good, but considering this is only our second game (for the starters), super excited if we can get some momentum from this and actually dig in where we can actually play for a couple weeks. .. We have the chance to be really special.”
Layne was also surprised by Russell's ability to maintain the pressure, with a lack of team conditioning due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I probably would’ve thought we would’ve needed to get the oxygen tank by about the third quarter, and I’ll be honest, we didn’t look super gassed,” Layne said. “That’s just kudos to my kids, though, because that just tells you they haven’t been sitting on the couch. They’ve been working hard on their own."
Russell opened a 26-13 lead early in the second quarter, but foul trouble forced Steele and Adkins to the bench and an injury to Kaeli Ross inside of two minutes had Layne scrambling to slow the Lady Pirates' 20-3 surge going into halftime. With the lead whittled to four at the half, Layne admitted her team needed to do a better job at the rim.
“We just had to finish,” Layne said. “We knew that Kaeli was going to be out and we knew we had to have some kids step up for us in the second half. We made a couple of adjustments defensively, and kudos to (Wheelersburg), they started hitting the girl who was diving from the high post. That’s something that I think we have to fix but I still thought we did a good job of keeping them out of their offense.”
But the second half started off in a different tune than was sung to end the first after Steele buried back-to-back jumpers, Quinn finished with a layup and Hill got a putback for an 8-0 run to push the lead back to 14.
“Give them credit, they came out and scored the first six or eight points, I think, and it just gave them a little bit of momentum,” Wheelersburg coach Dusty Spradlin said. “We just struggled. We struggled against the zone with making shots and too many turnovers. We have got to find a way to take better care of the basketball."
Hill missed only three shots in 14 attempts.
“I was really proud of her tonight because she gathered herself,” Layne said. “She probably didn’t know what to do either because she had a one-on-one all night. I think those games helped her because she hasn’t been that wide open in three games.”
Steele’s second-half play gained praise from Layne.
"She has the green light any time she feels like she has the shot, and she knows it," Layne said.
Layne was impressed with the poise of her team late in the game.
“We’ve been in quarantine for 28 out of the last 32 days, so late-game situations, we haven’t gotten to work on them,” Layne said. “I thought we did a really good job there late in the game, overall, of taking care of the basketball and waiting to get fouled."
Russell opened a 12-5 lead midway through the first quarter on Quinn’s first of two triples and pushed the lead to 18-10 after one. However, the Lady Pirates found a spark off the bench from Lexi Rucker and Macee Eaton to get back into striking distance at the break.
Rucker led the Lady Pirates with 17. Kaylee Darnell had 13.
W’BURGFGFTREBTP
Kallner0-20-050
Darnell5-131-5513
Kenney2-63-459
Rucker5-107-8617
Walker 2-50-205
Jolly0-00-010
Eaton3-40-026
Whittaker0-10-000
Heimbach1-10-012
TOTAL18-4211-192552
FG Pct.: 42.9. FT Pct.: 57.9. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Darnell 2-7, Kallner 0-2, Kenney 2-3, Rucker 0-1, Walker 1-2, Whittaker 0-1) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
RUSSELLFGFTREBTP
Quinn4-40-0110
Hill11-140-01222
Steele6-147-9421
Adkins1-44-426
Atkins1-20-002
Ross2-52-217
Jachimczuk0-00-000
Sanders0-10-000
Maynard0-00-000
TOTAL25-4413-152068
FG Pct.: 56.8. FT Pct.: 86.7. 3-pointers: 5-11 (Quinn 2-2, Steele 2-6, Ross 1-2, Sanders 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
W’BURG1019 9 14 —52
RUSSELL18 15 19 16 —68
Officials: CaSonya Johnson, Madison Jones, Jeff Fraley.