ASHLAND Allie Triplett knows no one will confuse her velocity with Aroldis Chapman’s.
Lawrence County’s sophomore pitcher didn’t need gas on Thursday. She limited Ashland to three hits in a 6-0 victory for the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
“Coming in here, I was just trying to hit spots, and I was really looking for my defense to back me up behind me,” Triplett said. “I know I’m not the fastest, but if I can do my job, they can do theirs.”
Triplett, listed at 5-foot-4, took care of business despite recording just one strikeout. She induced 14 flyouts and popouts and three groundouts, and Lawrence County got three Kittens out on the base paths.
“She is tiny,” Lady Bulldogs coach Kenny Horn said of Triplett, chuckling. “She’s got the heart of a lion. She doesn’t get rattled. She can throw it in a teacup.
“We don’t have that kid that’s gonna run in there and get us 10, 12 strikeouts a game, but if you can put the leather on it and you can plate some runs, you can win ball games.”
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ashland got two runners into scoring position with no outs. Triplett stranded them there, producing her lone punchout before getting a popout to short and a groundout.
“It felt like we just squandered our best chance,” Kittens coach Scott Ingram said.
Triplett sat down 11 of the 12 batters she faced after the first two Kittens reached in the fourth inning. Lawrence County erased the other one on a lineout double play in the seventh.
The Lady Bulldogs defense settled in to produce several impressive plays, such as center fielder Bree Jones’s snow-cone catch of a liner bound for the gap in the sixth and sparkling plays by second baseman Gracie Preece in the third and seventh frames.
Horn also credited Lawrence County shortstop Kensley Feltner with taking charge in the field.
“Once we struggled, she started taking over, going and getting those balls that were getting down on us earlier,” Horn said.
The Lady Bulldogs scored their first two runs in the third and fifth frames when Preece and pinch runner Camber Maxie scored from third on wild pitches.
Lawrence County added on in the final two frames. Feltner, Shelby Blevins and Preece delivered RBI base hits in the sixth, and Blevins contributed a run-scoring groundout in the seventh.
Preece was 3 for 3 for the Lady Bulldogs. Blevins drove in two runs.
Jada Erwin took the decision for Ashland (5-7), which didn’t display the same juice it did in a 7-0 win at Boyd County on Tuesday, Ingram said.
“Obviously you want to play consistent, and realistically, you’re gonna have a game here or there (off),” Ingram said, “but it can’t be, you’re playing here (holding one hand at his eyeline) and then you drop here (holding his other hand at his waist).”
The Lady Bulldogs start six eighth- and ninth-graders but are still off to a 12-5 start, including a victory April 7 over then-No. 1 Warren East. The season has also included learning moments, Horn said, such as when Lawrence County beat Shelby Valley on Saturday in a showcase at Pikeville, then went out to eat before what turned into two losses later Saturday.
“I’ve cut out all meals since then,” Horn deadpanned.
The Lady Bulldogs instead found fuel, Horn said, after a collision at the plate between a Lady Bulldogs baserunner and Ashland’s catcher in the top of the second inning.
“Those heated moments sometimes can get a little fire in you,” Horn said. “We’ve been lackadaisical lately, the last four or five games, and we needed that. We needed some reason to get fired up.”
LAWRENCE CO. 001 013 1 — 6 8 3
ASHLAND 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
A. Triplett and Fitzpatrick; Erwin and Spears. W — A. Triplett. L — Erwin. 2B — Feltner (LC), Spears (A).