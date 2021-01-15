OLIVE HILL Junior guard Allie Stone scored 24 points to lead the Lady Comets to Friday's 57-50 semifinal win over Menifee County in the girls 16th Region All “A” semifinals at John “Hop” Brown Court.
The Lady Comets' win hopefully made folks in Olive Hill forget, for at least 90 minutes, what happened this week – beloved basketball and baseball star Ben Jordan passed away Monday and was buried Thursday. If you didn't see the front doors at Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex West decorated with maroon and white ribbons and the No. 3 Jordan wore on his jerseys, you didn't miss the moment of silence with 3:33 left in the pregame warmups.
“I think basketball is just an outlet for a lot of things,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “So for us, it was just a good time to be with the second family. Basketball, you're with your team more than you are your family during season.
“So for them, just to be together again, I think that was huge for us.”
Stone's double-dozen included 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. She also grabbed six rebounds, served five assists and added three steals.
West Carter forward Millie Henderson was possibly the difference — she turned in a career-high 14 points, mostly on four 3-pointers.
“I actually felt good (Friday); I shot whenever I could,” Henderson said. “When I was open, I tried to look for my teammates, too.”
Stone was not the only 20-plus scorer – Menifee County's Kelsie Woodard likewise scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting. She also had 15 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
No other Lady Cat scored in double figures. Assistant coach Adam Adkins (head coach Paul Ricker stayed home with an undisclosed illness) wasn't worried.
“I don't think it's a concern right now,” Adkins said. “We're a young team; this is our third game of the season.You can see improvement in all our kids.”
When Woodard clogged the lane, West Carter countered with 3-point shots. It mostly worked — the Lady Comets were 9-of-17 (52.9%) from distance.
“We've got great shooters from top to bottom,” Conn said.
Rebounding was another area the Lady Comets dominated; Beth Middleton's 12 and Henderson's seven led a 39-27 edge.
Menifee County's strongest statistics had to do with close-in offense — a 14-11 edge in second chance points and scoring 30 in the paint to West Carter's 16.
West Carter (3-1) opened with a 6-0 run in a little more than two minutes. It was a balanced attack because Kara Jordan, Kylie Gilliam and Stone each scored from inside 12 feet.
Woodard's five points helped the Lady Cats counter with a 7-1 string.
The second quarter started with an 8-4 Lady Comet rally. Stone and Henderson were the stars, scoring five and three points, respectively.
Stone's ability to drive the baseline is something people don't always notice, but it was an important part of her game Friday. With 57 seconds left in the second quarter, her left-to-right dribbling ended up in a reverse layup and a 30-23 lead.
Menifee County (1-2) trailed, 39-33, after three quarters, but in three minutes West Carter took off, 48-37, after Henderson hit two 3s and Stone hit one.
Were the Lady Comets safely home? Well, no.
Not when Shaylee Baker scored with 4:41 to go. Not when Taylor Parks added two runaway layups and Woodard hit a free throw.
The result: West Carter by just 48-46 with three minutes.
Remember Stone's baseline driving layup in the second quarter? The second time she tried it was possibly the play of the night.
Stone's left-to-right route ended with an outlet pass to Henderson, who knocked down a 3 from the left wing with 1:49 to go.
“It was a big 3 for her,” Stone said. “I trust her, I trust her to make those.”
Stone did the same thing a few minutes earlier, but Henderson didn't shoot.
“I just second-guessed my shot,” Henderson said. “I knew if I second-guessed it, it wouldn't go in.”
Woodard's offensive rebound over Jordan and stick-back 3-footer sent Menifee County to within 53-50. Stone, Beth Middleton and Kara Jordan each hit two free throws over the final 50 seconds.
The Lady Comets meet Raceland for the championship. The tip time has not been determined.
MENIFEE CO. FG FT REB TP
Eversole 0-0 0-0 1 0
Gevendon 1-4 0-0 0 3
C. Wells 1-4 0-0 1 3
Parks 4-9 0-0 1 8
Baker 2-8 2-3 1 6
Harris 0-2 0-0 1 0
M. Wells 3-8 0-0 6 6
Kelsie Woodard 10-17 4-6 15 24
Team 1
TOTALS 21-52 6-10 27 50
FG Pct.: 40.4. FT Pct: 60.0. 3-point FG: 2-13 (Jevendon 1-3, C. Wells 1-2, Parks 0-1, Baker 0-2, Harris 0-2, M. Wells 0-2, Kelsie Woodard 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 3-8 4-5 12 11
Bond 0-7 0-0 3 0
Stone 9-15 2-2 6 24
Rayburn 0-1 0-0 2 0
M. Henderson 5-7 0-0 7 14
Jordan 2-8 2-2 5 6
Gilliam 1-5 0-0 2 2
Stegall 0-1 0-0 2 0
Team 0
TOTALS 20-52 8-9 39 57
FG Pct.: 38.5. FT Pct: 88.9. 3-point FG: 9-17 (Middleton 1-3, Bond 0-2, Stone 4-6, Rayburn 0-1, M. Henderson 4-5). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
MENIFEE CO. 12 13 8 17 – 50
W. CARTER 16 14 9 18 – 57
Officials: Joe Coldiron, David Fields and Kenny Kegley. Technical fouls: None.