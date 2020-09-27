RACELAND West Carter’s volleyball team, bearing the mantle of one of the region’s top teams and the target of the three-time defending 16th Region All “A” Classic champions, knew what was coming.
“Despite efforts by both our opponents to get us out of our offensive rhythm, I felt like we had enough strengths where others stepped up and we continued to play our game,” Lady Comets coach Christie Tackett said. “Our plan was to stay in control and remain focused. We did that.”
West Carter indeed made it a four-peat with 2-0 victories over Fairview (25-22, 25-20) and host Raceland (25-18, 25-12) on Saturday.
The Lady Comets first topped the Lady Eagles in the semifinals in their second meeting in six days.
Rebecca Stevens delivered nine kills and three aces, while Jenna Jordan and Peyton Steagall notched four kills apiece. Milea Arrowood pitched in 15 digs and Madison Adkins added seven digs and 15 assists.
West Carter thus advanced to the tournament final against the Lady Rams.
Stevens produced four aces and eight kills in that one. Adkins dished 14 assists and four kills, Jordan had five kills and Steagall supplied six kills.
“I’m super pleased with my team’s effort and teamwork today,” Tackett said. “We realize nothing comes easy and continued to pound after a close first set with Fairview.”
West Carter (11-1), winner of nine consecutive matches, will travel to meet the to-be-determined 15th Region small-school champion in a sectional round.
Fairview is 4-7 and Raceland is 1-9.