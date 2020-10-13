GRAYSON What Emily Hammond called "a rough season" got a little bit brighter Tuesday night.
West Carter got past Greenup County, 7-1, in the semifinals of the 62nd District Tournament at Bill Ticknor Memorial Soccer Field.
Junior forward Kassidy Adams punched in five goals, including three in a five-minute span in the second half to blow it open.
"It was good momentum," said Hammond, West Carter's coach. "Hopefully it'll carry over into (today's district tournament final against East Carter) for her, a good confidence-booster."
Freshman Destiny Davis also scored twice for the All "A" region champion Lady Comets (3-8), who snapped a five-game skid.
The Lady Musketeers (0-6) trailed 3-0 in the first half and had a trio of chances to get on the board before intermission. West Carter keeper Riley Madden had other ideas.
Madden made a diving save of a shot by Greenup County's Taylor Gammon in the 31st minute, and four minutes later, Madden stuffed a one-on-one approach from Gammon.
And the Lady Musketeers earned an indirect free kick in the Lady Comets' box in the 36th minute, but the ensuing shot drifted wide of the near post.
Greenup County coach Hillard Brown called the sequence "horribly tough."
"Keeper was just good," Brown said of Madden. "The keeper did really excellent tonight. As long as we keep kicking it at the goal, that's all I care about."
Davis scored in the 44th minute off an Adams corner, and Adams tallied herself in the 59th, 61st and 63rd minutes.
Sydney Sparks saved the Lady Musketeers from a shutout when she knocked in a ball that had eluded Madden's grasp in the 75th minute.
Greenup County was playing for the first time since Sept. 22 after having four games canceled due to COVID-19. The Lady Musketeers had only worked out twice since then, Brown said.
Greenup County dropped its 12th straight outing dating back to Sept. 14, 2019, but was glad to end the game with a goal.
"We need that," Brown said. "We need all the positives that we can get. Our girls can do it, but ... we let too many goals in."
West Carter will compete in the district final today against tournament host East Carter and advances to the 16th Region Tournament beginning Saturday at Boyd County. It's the Lady Comets' third straight year to earn both of those distinctions.
"It's great to keep continuing that, and I hope that we can only improve from here," Hammond said, "and maybe eventually we can keep building up and get a district title."
