LOUISA Avid watchers of area basketball know well what career 2,000-point scorer Cody Maynard of Lawrence County can do. And he didn’t disappoint in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament boys final on Sunday evening, pitching in 32 points.
Tyler Johnson’s production for the Bulldogs provided an extra punch. He scored 27 points — 17 of them after halftime — as host Lawrence County knocked off Magoffin County, 84-64, to earn its second trip to the 2A state tournament in Owensboro in three tries.
Johnson hit two of his four treys in the third quarter to get rolling.
“We’ve been challenging him to consistently get a volume of shots up,” Bulldogs coach Chandler Thompson said of Johnson. “Usually if he hits his first one, he gets hot pretty quick, but if he misses his first one, he’s been tending to shy away a little bit and be more of a facilitator. ... He can really score the ball, and when he’s scoring at that clip, it allowed us to get some separation.”
Will Lafferty added 10 points for Lawrence County (13-2), which polished off Belfry and 58th District rival Floyd Central in its first two section tournament games before handling the Hornets.
“This is like a little region tournament, if you will, in the middle of the season. It’s just like a little practice run,” Thompson said. “Any time you can see that play in a tournament format and come out as a winner, it’s certainly beneficial to your team.”
Ben Lafferty scored 19 points and Aden Barnett dropped in 17 for Magoffin County (7-6). Zane Whitaker added 11 points.
Maynard was 11 for 11 at the charity stripe and made three treys.
First up for the Bulldogs in Owensboro is Christian Academy of Louisville. The Centurions beat Bardstown, 81-79, in the Section 4 Tournament title game on Saturday.
“They were locked in and on a mission, it seemed, the whole tournament,” Thompson said of the Bulldogs. “Looking forward to going over there and representing eastern Kentucky.”
Sunday was Lawrence County’s second win over Magoffin County this season, having beaten the Hornets, 70-62, on Dec. 14 in Louisa. They’re scheduled to meet a third time on Jan. 24 in Salyersville.
MAGOFFIN CO. 20 15 16 13 — 64
LAWRENCE CO. 22 24 21 17 — 84
Magoffin County (64) — G. Whitaker 8, Barnett 17, Lafferty 19, Z. Whitaker 11, Salyer 2, Howard 2, Russell 2, Hanson 3, Adkins, Meadows. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (G. Whitaker 2, Barnett 2, Lafferty, Hanson). FT: 10-16. Fouls: 20.
Lawrence County (84) — Maynard 32, Gillispie 2, Johnson 27, T. Adkins 9, Lafferty 10, Bloomfield 4, Bellomy, Ratliff, Marcum, R. Adkins, Horn, Brown. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Johnson 4, Maynard 3, Lafferty 2). FT: 19-24. Fouls: 13.