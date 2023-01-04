LLOYD Meeting up with the state’s No. 3 scorer on Wednesday night, Greenup County focused first on defense.
“The idea in our game plan was to throw everything at this No. 1 and see if we could stop her,” Musketeers coach Paul Miller said of Powell County’s Mikyra Caudill. “It’s not easy coming in and out of defenses like that, and I thought the focus that they had (was good).”
Miller would get no argument on that observation from Pirates coach Rob Merion after Greenup County’s 67-46 victory in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 Tournament semifinals in the Greenhouse.
The Musketeers used a 25-2 run spanning the entire second quarter and small chunks of the neighboring frames to get control and keep it.
Caudill scored 18 points – just over nine below her average – but had to work for them. She was the only Powell County player in double figures, and the rest of the Pirates’ starters combined for 10 points.
“Our supporting cast struggled scoring the ball,” Merion said. “(Greenup County) actually had two people guarding (Caudill) full-court, which is a respect thing, and I don’t blame them.
“But it makes it hard when the other four look for her too much, and even when I’m wanting them to attack, they’re just reluctant sometimes.”
Meanwhile, the Musketeers’ own top-10 scorer, Rachel Bush, dropped in 26 points and Emily Maynard contributed 18.
“What am I gonna do without them next year?” Miller deadpanned of Greenup County’s two seniors.
The Musketeers (8-5) will be fine, if Wednesday is any indication. They also got 10 points from freshman Kennedy Spencer and nine from junior Katie Shaffer.
“They know their role,” Miller said of Greenup County’s roster, “and they’re starting to settle into what they have to do, and I think they’re finding themselves at the right time.”
Powell County (7-6) used a 14-4 first-quarter run to go ahead by three points late in the first frame, but Maynard’s jumper with five seconds to go until the break touched off the aforementioned 25-2 surge. That allowed Greenup County to lead 35-19 at intermission and keep firing in the third frame.
Miller made sure the Musketeers realized the Pirates “took a 2-hour bus ride; there’s no excuse for us not to have intensity,” he said.
Jessleigh Centers and Emily Reed each chipped in nine points off the Powell County bench. Reed did it with three second-half treys.
Bush also had 10 rebounds and Maynard added nine for the Musketeers, who boasted a decided edge on the glass. Greenup County’s shortest starter, according to the KHSAA roster, was taller than the tallest Pirates starter – Lorri Faulkner, listed at 5-foot-7.
“They were a tough matchup,” Merion said. “We’re not very big, and if we don’t get tough on the boards, we’re not beating anybody.”
Greenup County advances to the Kentucky 2A section tournament final on Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s Rowan County-Fleming County contest.
The Musketeers and Pirates met for the first time since comprehensive online KHSAA records became available in 1998.
POWELL CO. 17 2 18 9 – 46
GREENUP CO. 16 19 20 12 – 67
Powell County (46) – Faulkner 7, Rogers 1, Grater 2, Caudill 18, Centers 9, Reed 9, Romans, Cook, Strange. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Reed 3, Caudill, Centers). FT: 7-15. Fouls: 10.
Greenup County (67) – Crum 2, Maynard 18, Spencer 10, Shaffer 9, Bush 26, Boltz 2, McCormick, Branham, Langley, Bays. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Maynard 2, Spencer 2, Bush 3, Shaffer). FT: 5-7. Fouls: 13.
