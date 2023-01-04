LLOYD Greenup County’s Cohen Underwood grabbed the last two buckets of the first quarter to stem Estill County’s early run on Wednesday night.
The Engineers’ surge was merely delayed. Estill County outscored the Musketeers 19-4 in the second quarter to get a big lead, then held off Greenup County’s second-half rally for a 64-55 victory in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 semifinals in the Greenhouse.
The Engineers largely fueled up early on Greenup County turnovers. The Musketeers gave it away 15 times in the first half.
“We came out flat in the first half, and that’s a thing I’m trying to get them to get over that hump, is stop coming out flat and letting teams just punch us in the mouth and get warmed up and get a feel for the game before we get a feel for it,” Greenup County coach Corey Allison said. “We accomplished the goal of getting (Estill County) in foul trouble, but you could look at it both ways. Is it because they had more energy than we had?”
That wasn’t the case down the stretch. The Musketeers outscored the Engineers 38-29 in the second half and got their deficit down from 18 points at halftime to six on three occasions in the fourth quarter.
Underwood’s jumper with 1:42 remaining got Greenup County within 61-55, and the Musketeers got the ball back on an Estill County turnover.
But Greenup County missed two shots on its ensuing possession, and the Engineers ran off 30 seconds of the final minute before hitting three of four free throws in the final 30.3 ticks.
“At halftime, I just spoke about, we played very well (in the first half), but more so, we shot it well. Maybe we didn’t play that well,” Estill County coach Brian Hall cracked. “I knew that Greenup would come out and really play hard the second half, and to their credit, they were the most aggressive team in the second half. They got every loose ball. They killed us on the boards.
“Finally, at the end, I thought we did a pretty good job of pulling the ball out and holding and taking some time off.”
Greenup County (3-10) scored six of the first eight points of the game. Estill County (8-4) retaliated with a 14-3 run to go up seven points, but Underwood tallied twice in the final 40 seconds of the first period to lift the Musketeers back within three at the first quarter break.
But that was the last time Greenup County was within a possession. The Engineers’ Parker Maybrier scored down low 12 seconds into the second frame, Kenny Dell Rose followed suit 58 seconds later and Kade Benton dropped in a 3-pointer off a Musketeers turnover. Estill County was suddenly up 10.
Benton pitched in 19 points to lead the Engineers. Casey Chaney netted 13 and Rose dropped in 12.
Rose fouled out with 6:00 to go in the fourth quarter, but Payton Riddell added six points in the final period and Benton added seven.
Underwood’s 14 points paced Greenup County. Bryson Chandley dropped in 12.
Underwood had seven rebounds, Chandley grabbed eight and Bradley Adkins collected six.
“Second half, they came out playing a little more loose, and that’s what I encourage,” Allison said. “Nobody has handcuffs on them; everybody has the green light. I’m just trying to get them to understand that they are capable of being the main character, and I think everybody’s, like, trying to play behind somebody else.
“I know Rome wasn’t built in a day,” the Musketeers’ first-year coach added, grinning, “but daggone, we’ve been trying to build some huts or something.”
Estill County advances to Saturday afternoon’s section tournament championship game to meet the winner of tonight’s Mason County-Fleming County semifinal.
The Engineers and Musketeers are both first-time Kentucky 2A participants. Hall said Estill County, after a week that included a win over archrival Powell County in the quarterfinals in Irvine on Monday, followed by the long bus trip to Lloyd, was still looking to grasp the significance of the event.
“I think when we go in the locker room, they’ll realize more what this is about,” Hall said. “This is a great thing. We’re glad to be a part of it.”
ESTILL CO. 16 19 10 19 — 64
GREENUP CO. 13 4 19 19 — 55
Estill County (64) — Riddell 6, Maybrier 9, Rose 12, C. Chaney 13, Benton 19, Beckler 5, Brown, Arvin. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Benton 3, Maybrier, Beckler). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 18.
Greenup County (55) — Underwood 14, Veach 4, B. Adkins 9, Chandley 12, Wireman 8, Gammon 2, E. Adkins 6, Herrington. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Wireman 2). FT: 11-20. Fouls: 14.