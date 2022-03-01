LOUISVILLE Boyd County's boys and girls each claimed sixth place and Rowan County's girls took seventh in the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Class 2A state meet on Saturday.
And Boyd County's JB Terrill and Ashland's Lillian Sebastian netted a pair of individual medals apiece.
The Lions boys, fueled as per usual by a distance group that produced four top-three finishes, added a second-place showing in the shot put from Cole Sexton to tally 48 points.
Terrill won the 800-meter event in 1:58.27 and took second in the 1500 in 4:08.04. The Lions' 4x8 relay of Gavin Brock, Grant Chaffin, Hudson Cox and Terrill was victorious in 8:48.28, and the mile relay of the same foursome took third in 3:39.58.
Brock also finished fifth in the 800 in 2:13.11, and Mason Newsome was seventh in the 3000 in 9:56.39.
Sexton's throw of 46 feet, 5.5 inches was good for second place.
Rowan County's AJ Barker was fifth in the 400 in 54.52 seconds. The Vikings' Blake Perry placed seventh in the shot put at 39 feet, 9.25 inches.
Northeastern Kentucky girls individuals and relay girls produced five medal finishes.
Sebastian took second in the 60-meter dash in 8.00 seconds and was third in the 200 in 26.79 ticks.
Rowan County's Ella Besant claimed third in the 400 (1:02.73) and the Vikings' Autumn Egleston collected third in the 3000 (11:10.94).
Boyd County's 4x8 relay composed of Sami Govey, Sophia Newsome, Lexie Sworski and Taylor Crawford was third in 10:49.67.
Newsome placed fifth in the 800 (2:28.60) and sixth in the 1500 (5:19.59) and Govey was sixth in the 3000 (11:38.79).
The Lions' 4x4 relay of Abby Baldridge, Newsome, Sworski and Hannah Bevins netted sixth in 4:37.75.
Boyd County's Hannah Totten was fifth in the shot put (25 feet, 5 inches), and Emma Steel took sixth in the pole vault (7 feet). Emily Harrington was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles (12.10 seconds).
Rowan County's mile relay of Besant, Morgan Wallace, Ariah Egleston and Kaycee Moore took home fifth in 4:36.14. The Vikings' 4x8 relay of the Egleston twins, Ivy Litton and Moore was sixth in 11:24.68.
Besant was also sixth in the 200 in 27.30 seconds. Jera Henderson finished seventh in the shot put (24 feet, 10.25 inches).
Ashland's Aubree Hay was seventh in the 1500 in 5:24.21.
The top six boys teams were separated by just five points, and one point was the spread between victor Highlands (53 points) and third-place Mason County (52). Bourbon County slid in between with 52.5.
Butler County (50) and Mercer County (49) rounded out the top five. Rowan County tied for 17th with six points.
The girls team title was less closely contested, with champion Bourbon County (103.5) pulling away from runner-up Mason County (81). Boyd County's girls were sixth with 28 points, Rowan County came in seventh with 24 and Ashland was 11th with 16.
West Jessamine's girls and Male's boys won the KTCCCA Class 3A title, also awarded on Saturday.