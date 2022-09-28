ASHLAND Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm had the scouting report in her head as she competed in the Kentucky-Ohio Valley Cross Country and Track Conference meet on Wednesday.
The junior was in attendance during the first-ever meet at Central Park, the Ashland Tomcat Invitational, two weeks ago to get the lay of the land
The course takes two trips on the Carter Avenue side of the park and loops around near the tennis courts and the baseball field. Competitors make a trip through the trees at one point before redirecting their path back to the diamond.
Hamm had a familiarity with her route during the race and stayed in front of the pack.
“I wanted to stay strong,” Hamm said, “get through the first mile good, and then move to the second before finishing hard. I usually walk around the course and get a good feel for it.”
Hamm emerged onto Ernie Chattin Field first and made the long way around the outfield fence before crossing the finish line at home pate with a winning time of 18:52.
Coal Grove coach Jacob Pauley said Hamm continues to impress with her running ability and her resolve.
“She works hard every day,” Pauley said. “Her dad tells me that she gets up at 5 in the morning to workout. It’s her determination. She comes out every day looking to get better.”
Boyd County’s Sami Govey claimed second with a time of 19:05. Ashland’s Aubree Hay was third at 19:42.
The top three runners separated themselves from the rest of the field after the first mile. Hamm said she felt Govey’s presence behind her and it motivated her to find another gear.
“The girl from Boyd County really pushed me,” Hamm said. “She’s really good.”
Boyd County coach Becca Chaney said Govey found her stride in the later stages of the race, but Hamm had already separated herself.
“Sami had a solid race today,” Chaney said. “She let the leader get away from her a little bit. She came back at her hard but ran out of room to try and get her. She had a good race after not racing last week. It was Homecoming week for us. It was a great start for her to roll into the Greater Louisville Classic on Saturday.”
Hay was well aware of the runners in front of her. She posted her best time of the season on Senior Night at her new home course. Ashland hung each senior’s banner on the fence at the baseball field.
“I was happy with my race,” Hay said. “I beat my last time here by a couple of seconds.”
“I love Laura Hamm,” she added. “I’ve been racing her for a few years now. I’ve seen her progress as runner. I always stay as close as I can to her. She is a really good runner, and she works really hard.”
Ashland coach Chris Bruner can say the same things about his senior sprinter. He also believes his whole team can improve with the strong competition that competes in northeastern Kentucky and Ohio.
“I am so proud of Aubrey,” Bruner said. “She ran a great race today. She won at Morgan County a week ago. We took last week off to rest and have a good mindset for the (KOVCCT) race. She didn’t disappoint me. We will be working between now and regionals to get her up with Sami, who is one the up-and-comers in eastern Kentucky. … Aubree is a joy to coach.”
Russell bested Boyd County, 45-47, to take home team honors. Ashland was third with 81 points. Gallia Academy, Fairland and East Carter rounded out the standings.
Stevie McSorley (fifth place), Courtney Fitzpatrick (seventh place), Raegan Osborne (ninth place) and Lylah Cameron (11th place) guided the Red Devils to the top spot.
Madison Clagg and Krystal Davison gave Gallia Academy two top 10 finishers. Fairland’s Bailey Russell posted a time of 21:00 for 10th place.
Boyd County tallied 30 points to win boys division over Fairland who were 24 points behind the Lions. East Carter (69) claimed third place followed by Ashland (89), Gallia Academy (103) and Russell (135).
Boyd County graduated stellar senior groups on both teams that included a cross country and a track state champion. Chaney said each runner this year has accepted new roles and overcame adversity.
“Our girls team is coming along really well,” Chaney said. “We have four seniors, and they are stepping up. We have younger girls who are stepping up, but we have battled some injuries with those girls who have helped us out with scoring.”
“Mason Newsome does well for us,” she added about the boys side. “But if we could get sick or have an injury last week, we had it. He’s coming off some upper respiratory stuff. Hudson Cox, Rolen Sanderson and Ayden Riddle have been coming through for us. Adam Sworski also had a great race today.”
Newsome seemed to be breathing easy after his third-place performance. The junior concurred with his coach and said the group leans on each other and the seniors have stepped up their leadership.
“We have seniors that will point us in the right direction,” Newsome said. “They are great leaders. They always include the group on the best thing to do for the team.”
Newsome crossed the finish line with 16:32 splashed on the race clock. Fairland’s Brody Buchanan claimed the second spot with a time of 16:25.
They were both chasing Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam. He sprinted around the flat course and kept getting faster. His final time of 15:31 was nearly a full minute in front of his nearest competitor.
“I wanted to get second but there were some great runners here,” Newsome said. “I wanted to do better but I am pretty happy with it.”
“They push me a lot,” he continued about the KOVCCT field. “It’s always good to chase someone that is better. It amazing how good they are and how much they can help me compete against other Kentucky runners.”
Sanderson (16:42), Riddle (16:55) and Cox (17:03) finished in fourth, sixth and seventh place, respectively for Boyd County. Fairland’s Owen Baker was fifth, posting a time of 16:42.
Cox was followed by Fairland’s Jonathan Nida (17:12), East Carter’s Peyton Fannin (17:13.60) and Greenup County’s Cody Brown (17:13.90) to close out the top 10.
Bruner said hosting the second race at Central Park had a more relaxed feel after the test run two weeks ago.
“The first one was all trial and error,” Bruner said. “This one, we sort of had it geared in. We host the big Area 7 meet on Oct. 8. Our parents are ready to go. Our kids are starting to run well. Ashland cross country is very healthy right now.”
For complete race results, visit kytrackxc.com.
