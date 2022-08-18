ASHLAND Long one of the prominent players in in the northeastern Kentucky high school sports radio coverage game, Kool Hits is making a foray into video.
The Kool Hits Sports Network has branched into Kool-TV. It launched live-stream coverage with a football season preview show on Thursday night and will stream selected Raceland, East Carter and West Carter games beginning with Saturday’s Rams gridiron game against Ashland.
To reach Kool TV’s live streams, visit koolhits1057.com and click on the Kool-TV logo.
The new video venture will also include coverage of the High-Q Quiz Bowl show, featuring area high school and middle school teams competing for cash prizes. It begins Oct. 15 and will air on Kool-TV, YouTube and the Tri-State’s CW every Saturday at 1 p.m.