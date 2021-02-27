GRAYSON Kentucky Christian University’s football team may have set a 60-yard dash world record on Saturday.
The Knights had just knocked off St. Andrews University, 29-24, on De’Anta Sipp’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:18 to go and a fourth-down stand on Obadiahous Wilson’s pass deflection. What was on their minds, however, was the sprint to the scoreboard in the northwest corner of the end zone – to grab and hoist the Knight’s Classic trophy, fueled by the memory of a 49-42 loss to St. Andrews on Oct. 19, 2019.
“My O-line cleared the lanes for me, and I just trusted the scheme,” Sipp said. “That last drive was basically all execution.”
Saturday’s win also marked the first time KCU has started a season at 3-0. Coach Corey Fipps reminisced about the state of things when he arrived in Grayson three-plus seasons ago.
“When we showed up here, there were 31 kids in the program,” Fipps said. “Those seniors stuck it out; this is a special group of kids, a special group of guys.”
Sipp – one of the seniors – carried 30 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns. (He also ran 54 yards for a first-quarter score.)
The most important of Sipp’s snaps were on the KCU’s last drive, after St. Andrews kicker Carson Gibbs’ 30-yard field goal put his team ahead, 24-23, with 3:29 left.
KCU’s Dae’Vontae Latimer returned the ensuing kickoff 38 yards to the KCU 43, and Jakwon Roberts hit Traveon Auzenne for 13 yards.
“We knew we had enough time left on the clock that we could really just run our offense – and run the football down their throats,” Fipps said.
From there, the play choice seemed as clear as Laurel River Lake in June – run Base Right, where left guard Sione Moala pulls, right guard Isaak Ramirez blocks down, and center La’Kel Aaron, right tackle Dartanyan Tinsley and left tackle Christian Ealey push aside defenders like the dump trucks that swept away last week’s snow and ice.
Sipp started with a 7-yard run over Ramirez and a 2-yard loss, and Roberts hit Amari Hardwick for 7.
Then – Base Right cubed.
Sipp carried St. Andrews’ defensive line for 14 yards, seemingly half of Grayson for 17 more and maybe the rest of Carter County the final 36 or so inches.
Sipp’s yards comprised all but 53 of KCU’s rushing – or 80.8% of the total. The entire KCU offense was strong – the Knights gained 463 yards of total offense.
KCU recorded five sacks (James Castleberry led with two), Jaylin Mack’s interception and Trey Malashevich’s fumble recovery.
Three St. Andrews Knights produced numbers KCU maybe should lament – Trevor McNeil ran 19 times for 176 yards, and quarterback Andrew Fowler connected with Kashard Cohens for touchdowns of 27, 38 and 19 yards.
After Sipp’s touchdown, St. Andrews moved the ball to the KCU 46-yard-line with less than a minute to go. On third-and-11, Malashevich broke up one pass, and Wilson swatted away the last gasp.
Aaron received a brown briefcase bearing the jersey numbers of various KCU linemen or running backs.
“It’s all business, we go to work,” he said.
And thus, KC and the Sunshine Band’s “That’s The Way I Like It” wafting over the public address system was forevermore fitting.
“We fought so hard all week to do this,” Sipp said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. … Glory to God.”
ST. ANDREWS 7 0 7 10 – 24
KY. CHRISTIAN 14 3 6 6 – 29
FIRST QUARTER
KCU-Brendan Ray 13 pass from Jakwon Roberts (Paul Rodriguez kick), 8:10
KCU-De'Anta Sipp 54 run (Rodriguez kick), 4:19
SA-Kashard Cohens 27 pass from Andrew Fowler (Carson Gibbs kick), 3:25
SECOND QUARTER
KCU-Rodriguez 38 field goal, 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
SA-Cohens 38 pass from Fowler (Gibbs kick), 7:46
KCU-Ray 6 pass from Roberts (kick failed), 0:42
FOURTH QUARTER
SA-Cohens 19 pass from Fowler (Gibbs kick), 13:18
SA-Gibbs 30 field goal, 3:30
KCU-Sipp 1 run (pass failed), 1:18
AS KCU
First Downs 21 30
Rushes-Yards 42-254 53-276
Comp-Att-Int 10-21-1 21-36-1
Passing Yards 133 187
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 6-37.0 6-28.0
Penalties-Yards 8-104 8-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
St. Andrews rushing: McNeil 19-176, Leggett 1-7, Allen 5-34, Ellis Jr. 2-2, Fowler 13-25, Smith 2-10.
Ky. Christian rushing: Sipp 30-233, Latimer 11-38, Roberts 9-9, Hardwick 1-6, Soto 1-0.
St. Andrews passing: Fowler 9-15-134, Trotman Jr. 1-6-(minus-1).
Ky. Christian passing: Roberts 21-36-187.
St. Andrews receiving: Cohens 5-99, McNeil 2-(minus-3), Trotman Jr. 1-20, Leggett 1-13, Lewis 1-4.
Ky. Christian receiving: Hawthorne 4-56, Hardwick 3-16, Auzenne 5-37, Sipp 2-12, Ray 3-34, Soto 4-32.