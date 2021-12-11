ASHLAND On an unseasonably warm night for December, it was downright hot inside the James A. Anderson Gymnasium. The Ashland Tomcats and the Peninsula Catholic (Virginia) Knights brought that heat for a barn-burner finish Friday night.
The Tomcats showed an immense amount of fight, but couldn’t secure the win, losing to the Knights 68-65.
“Ashland’s fantastic,” Knights coach Trevor Dorsey said. “That’s why we came here, because we knew it was going to be a tough game and serve us well in the future.”
“This medicine tastes bad right now,” Tomcats coach Jason Mays said. “But it’s going to make us really healthy down the road.”
Ethan Sellars started off hot for the Tomcats, putting up seven of the first 14 points, leading to a timeout from the Knights at the 2:14 mark of the first quarter, down 14-8.
By the quarter’s end, the night was already special for Sellars, who etched his name into the record books as the latest member of the Tomcats' 1,000-point club. This accomplishment was recognized between quarters, as Ashland held a 22-10 lead.
“I tried to tell them before we left what this atmosphere was like,” Dorsey, a Huntington native, said. “But you don’t know what it’s like until you see it and I think they were kind of shell-shocked at the start.”
The Knights were looking for a way to stop the onslaught from Ashland in the second quarter.
They found it.
The Knights held the Tomcats to just five points and one made field goal in the second quarter.
Peninsula Catholic shut down the perimeter early and put enough pressure underneath to force a plethora of turnovers and bad looks from Ashland in the paint.
“We had some key turnovers early in the second quarter,” Mays said. “In a one-possession game, that makes a difference.”
This bounce-back defense in the second quarter was coupled with a more aggressive offense for Peninsula Catholic, which saw the Knights go on an impressive 21-5 run.
The Knights finished better at the rim and were able to get to the free throw line for the first time in the game during the second quarter.
“Once we settled down and started to play and realize ‘Hey, this is still basketball,’ that really made a difference,” Dorsey said.
With a halftime score of 31-17 in favor of the visiting Knights, it was now Ashland’s goal of rekindling the fire it had in the first quarter.
The flames were stoked quickly, as Ashland jumped out with a 6-0 run that had Dorsey calling timeout before the first minute was up in the third quarter.
“I hope I scared them,” Mays said of his halftime speech, with a laugh. “But they responded well.”
A hat trick of 3s from the Knights had Mays calling a timeout of his own a couple of minutes later, down 42-38.
“We went triangle-and-two,” Mays said of his defensive adjustments. “I thought it would buy us a miss or two, but we only had a couple of days to practice it and it just didn’t work.
“They made a couple of 3s, I switched back to man, but we were flat and they made four more 3s,” Mays added.
It didn’t slow the Knights down. Junior Stylz Gardner rattled off back-to-back 3s and Mays was calling another timeout, now down 48-38.
This timeout was more productive. Ashland found a way to disrupt the Knights rhythm, forcing them to take bad shots and turn the ball over in the paint.
Mays had to get the most out of the whole team, as they played without Colin Porter and Cole Villers.
“Zander Carter stepped up in the second half, Asher Adkins made a lot of great plays that won’t show up on the stat sheet, Tucker Conway made some big plays, Ryan Atkins out-punched his weight-class all game long. They all stepped up to help Sellars,” Mays said.
This effort pulled Ashland back even with Peninsula Catholic heading into the fourth quarter, with the appropriate score of 50-50.
The Tomcats entered the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run, but the teams played neck-and-neck throughout the quarter.
“Our kids made some big-time, tough shots that were out of our flow of offense,” Dorsey said. “These kids just made plays.”
With 42.8 seconds to go, Peninsula Catholic’s Gardner had a chance to take a three-point lead from the line.
Instead, he missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Ashland went down with a chance to win the game but came up short and fouled with 7.6 seconds to go, again sending Gardner to the line.
Gardner made the first but missed the second, putting the Knights up two.
On the fast break after the missed free throw, the Knights’ Chris Brown inexplicably fouled Sellars.
Sellars, who had 26 points on the night, made his first free throw but missed the second. A scramble for the rebound commenced and a whistle was blown as the horn sounded.
And here’s where things got really interesting.
Thinking the game was over, the Knights bench emptied onto the court and waved goodbye to the Ashland fans and bench.
The crowd got heated at the display, especially after it was determined a half-second remained in the game.
Ultimately, no technicals were given, despite pleas from the crowd.
Peninsula Catholic’s Brown went to the line and made his two free throws, icing the game and redeeming himself after his foul just a few moments earlier.
“This game could’ve gone either way,” Dorsey said. “If we played 10 times, we’d probably split it.”
Ashland falls to 3-2 on the season as it prepares to host Fairview Tuesday.
“Our goal is to get better and identify and establish roles as a team,” Mays said of the upcoming district matchup against the Eagles. “We have to win that game, but it’s just another opportunity for us to get better.”
The Knights stay in the Tri-State for a game against Huntington High tonight before returning to the Old Dominion.
P. CATHOLIC 10 21 19 18 — 68
ASHLAND 22 5 23 15 — 65
Peninsula Catholic (68) — Gardner 20, Joyner 5, Vinson 2, Wassington 6, Brown 18, Velmar 4, Gray 13, Mann, Johnson. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Garnder 5, Joyner). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 13.
Ashland (65) — Sellars 27, Carter 14, Atkins 4, Conway 14, A. Adkins 5, Padron 1. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Conway 3, Sellars 2, A. Adkins, Carter). Ft; 8-11. Fouls: 15.