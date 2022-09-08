Charlie Pack has been around Kentucky Christian men’s basketball long enough to know what the Knights have to instill before he can fulfill big building plans.
“My thing is, if we don’t get the culture right, and we don’t start taking care of little things, the big things are never gonna occur,” Kentucky Christian’s new coach said. “So that’s really gonna be our focus this year, is getting the culture right.”
What Pack does have, he said, is the support of his predecessor, Akeem Scott, as well as the returning Knights.
And add in athletic director David Manning.
“Coach Pack has been a part of KCU, the men’s basketball program and the community for many years,” Manning said. “He has recruited and built strong relationships with our young men. I have no doubt that coach Pack will do a wonderful job.”
Pack plans to do it with a widely spaced offense based on similar principles to what Marshall favors under offensive guru Dan D’Antoni.
Pack has followed the Thundering Herd closely over the last several years, he said, and even had an opportunity to watch film with D’Antoni.
“We can’t adapt their whole system,” Pack said, “but spread you out, set some pick-and-rolls, put five guys on the floor that can shoot and attack, that’s kind of our offense.
“We want to play with steady tempo, not crazy fast where we’re turning the ball over a ton, but just good steady tempo, and get in gaps, get in the lane and kick to shooters and attack the rim. That’s gonna be our philosophy.”
Pack served as an assistant to Scott last year and worked with the Knights in a volunteer capacity for about three years before that, he said.
Kentucky Christian has long heavily used in-state players, particularly from northeastern Kentucky, but has found recruiting the commonwealth to be more difficult since joining the NAIA in 2019, Pack said.
“I want to get local guys and in-state guys, because there’s guys that can play at our level,” Pack said. “If we could get all the Kentucky guys that I wanted, we could compete, but at the end of the day, it’s tough to get a Kentucky kid. So we do have to look outside.”
Pack’s Knights hit the Carolinas, Wisconsin and California hard in recruiting as well, he said.
The Knights went 6-24 last year and had their last winning season in 2016-17. But Kentucky Christian’s players are aware of the program’s heritage that includes seven National Christian College Athletic Association national championships – the most recent in 1999.
“Coach Akeem played there, and he took a lot of pride in those type things,” Pack said. “We do have a little banner outside of our locker room that has all the NCCAA national championships on it, just so kids are aware.
“It’s a big adjustment going from (a focus on) NCCAA to NAIA. We gotta make some strides in the NAIA to get back to that. And I think the way you do that is, we gotta start taking care of the little things a little better. Control the controllables – just how we conduct ourselves, leave things better than the way they were before, our attitude.”
Pack has worked as an assistant at the high school level at Raceland and Leslie County and also led the Cameron Hoskins All-Stars AAU program built with eastern Kentucky players.
Pack, 45, is a Raceland alumnus and a member of the Rams’ Hall of Fame. He attended Eastern Kentucky University.
He is married to Misty. Their daughter, Alex Stacy, is a senior at Raceland.
