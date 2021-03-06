GRAYSON There was a lot of chasing going on Saturday afternoon at Knights Stadium.
KCU was chasing its first-ever 4-0 start and first four-game winning streak since 2012. Unfortunately for the Knights, they chased points from their opening score — and the visiting Faulkner Eagles — most of the way to a 38-22 shortcoming.
Both teams traded touchdowns on their opening drives but KCU failed to convert the PAT and trailed 7-6 with 7:56 to play in the opening frame. The Knights’ defense forced an Eagles punt on the ensuing possession and had to settle for a Paul Rodriguez 34-yard field goal and a 9-7 lead with 1:40 to play in the first after moving down to the Eagles 13 on a Jakwon Roberts to Traveon Auzenne 46-yard hookup.
Faulkner quarterback Kade Young spent plenty of time eluding the KCU chase efforts as the sophomore quarterback rushed for a game-high 87 yards on 12 totes that pushed the Eagles rushing attack 70 yards over their season average of 137 per outing.
“We were chasing points all day,” KCU coach Corey Fipps said. “Missing field goals and hooking them, missing PATs and we have to get that cleaned up. Our defense has got to stop the sweep, stop the QB run game and some stick run stuff. But they’ll get that fixed, I believe that. Offensively, we didn’t score enough points. Faulkner and coach (Tommy) Wasden and what they’re doing there is a good job. I think we were a little full of ourselves from the head coach down to the ball boy and everyone in between.”
Faulkner (3-1) answered with a Young-to-Isaiah Scott 14-yard strike to open the second quarter and a 14-9 lead. The Eagles added a 36-yard Alvin Renteria field goal and a 17-9 lead before the half, which proved to be a significant factor in deciding the strategy for the Knights down the stretch.
Roberts hit Brendan Ray for a 33-yard touchdown midway through the third, but the two-point conversion failed, leaving the Knights trailing 17-15. They never got any closer the rest of the game.
Jerald Daniels’s 3-yard scamper with 1:53 to go in the third pulled KCU to within two at 24-22 and the defense got a crucial stop that set up the Knights with a potential go-ahead drive. Starting from his own 18, Roberts threw his first of two picks in the final quarter, both resulting in Faulkner points. Roberts’s first came from his own 20 and his second at the Faulkner 21 with 11:15 to play.
“The critical moment that hurt us the most was this interception down (by the east end zone),” Fipps said of the second pick. “We let the ball get away from us a little bit. The defensive player made a great play on fourth down when we needed it (more).”
Of KCU’s five red zone trips, only three resulted in points, with two going to touchdowns.
“It took the wind out of the sails,” Fipps said. “We ran a reverse at them and were trying to throw our best stuff at them, we just couldn’t push the ball down the field when we wanted to at the receiver and quarterback position. We have the ability to do so, there were just some things that weren’t happening there.”
Fipps added: “I would probably say there were five scoring opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on. I haven’t looked at the stats and the drive-by-drive, but I’d say we probably left 28 points on the field today.”
KCU (3-1) travels to Bluefield next Saturday.
FAULKNER 7 10 7 14 — 38
KCU 9 0 13 0 — 22
FIRST QUARTER
F—Hunter Gibson 1 run (Alvin Renteria kick), 14:14
K—Jakwon Roberts 1 run (kick fails), 7:56
K—Paul Rodriguez 34 field goal, 1:40
SECOND QUARTER
F—Isaiah Scott 14 pass from Kade Young (Renteria kick), 11:38
F—Renteria 36 field goal, 6:59
THIRD QUARTER
K—Brendan Ray 33 pass from Roberts (Conversion fails), 7:37
F—Jalen Browder 9 pass from Young (Renteria kick), 3:28
K—Jerald Daniels 3 run (Rodriguez kick), 1:53
FOURTH QUARTER
K—Browder 16 pass from Young (Renteria kick), 14:11
K—Cordara Laurant 14 run (Renteria kick), 2:57
F K
First Downs 23 18
Rushes-Yards 40-207 39-186
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 17-34-2
Passing Yards 195 175
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 4-35.0 3-38.7
Penalties-Yards 5-43 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Faulkner rushing: Young 12-87, Gibson 14-65, Laurant 2-19, Tucker 6-18, Browder 1-13, Blackmon 3-9, Team 2-(minus 4).
KCU rushing: Latimer 13-84, Sipp 15-58, Roberts 5-24, Daniels 5-15, Hawthorne 1-5.
Faulkner passing: Young 20 of 32 for 195 yards.
KCU passing: Roberts 17 of 30 for 175 yards, 2 int; Sammons 0-4 for 0 yards
Faulkner receiving: Browder 7-65, Pigg 4-52, Scott 4-28, Tucker 2-6, Laurant 1-35, Gibson 41, Rudolph 1-4.
KCU receiving: Soto 5-30, Hawthorne 4-24, Ray 2-48, Sipp 2-23, Latimer 2-(minus 2), Auzenne 1-46, Borelli 1-6.