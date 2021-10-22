ASHLAND The Ashland Tomcat freshman football team used a combination of speed and strength to take home a Kiwanis Bowl victory, 34-0, over first-time participant Boyd County Thursday night at Putnam Stadium.
The quartet of quarterback Labryant Strader, running back Tay Thomas and receivers Braxton Jennings and Brandon Houston combined for all five Ashland touchdowns behind a dominating performance by the Tomcat offensive line.
Coach Scott Miller was quick to give credit to the “hogs" paving the way for the Tomcats' skill position players.
“We have a lot of skill and speed, but I tell you what, the hogs up front did a great job," Miller said. "It all starts there. They played a lot of JV ball this year and they have gotten better as the season has progressed.”
Ryland Kelley returned the opening kickoff 28 yards to give the Tomcats great position on their initial drive at the Boyd County 32. Strader scored on the fourth play of the drive from 4 yards out to give the Tomcats an early 6-0 lead.
The two teams traded punts to end the first quarter of play. Boyd County, behind the running of Hunter Vernatter, moved the ball from its own 2 to the Ashland 32 before the drive stalled.
Ashland took over at its own 41 and it didn’t take long for the Tomcats to light up the scoreboard again. Thomas broke loose for 37 yards on the second play of the drive. Strader then hooked up with Jennings for the first of two touchdown passes from 8 yards out. Strader ran in the two-point conversion to make the score 14-0 at the 4:22 mark of the second quarter.
The Tomcat defense then forced a three-and-out and a subsequent Lion punt. Strader once again found Jennings in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cap a six-play, 46-yard scoring drive for a 20-0 Tomcat lead. Brian Church added the extra point to end the first-half scoring for both teams.
Miller was excited about the play of his young defense.
“We have allowed six or seven touchdowns all year," he said. "(Ashland varsity defensive coordinator) coach (Chad) Tackett is big on defense and the older guys stress the importance of defense to these guys. We had two starting linebackers out and our guys really stepped it up.”
The Tomcat offense scored on both of its second-half drives, scoring a touchdown in each of the final two quarters. Strader threw a strike to Houston from 8 yards out and Church booted the extra point for a 28-0 lead at the 1:51 mark of the third quarter.
Thomas took his turn in the end zone with a 4-yard TD run with 2:20 left in the contest. Thomas had five carries for 30 yards on the six-play drive.
Miller knows how much the Kiwanis Bowl means to the Ashland program and its players. It was called off last year as an indirect result of COVID-19.
"Last year some of the kids didn’t get to play in the game and they were in the stands celebrating for these kids," Miller said. "They are brothers. Hats off to Boyd County for stepping up and playing tonight on a week’s notice. We have a lot of respect for their coaches and program.”
Lion coach Evan Ferguson was proud of his team and their effort.
"A lot of freshmen play valuable minutes on Friday night," he said. "They played hard until the final play. I told them these type of games are won in the offseason. We are building this program from the JFL level up and that is what it takes to build a championship level. We had several first-year players make great strides this season.”
Strader, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, was named the Offensive Player of the Game for the Tomcats. Collin Howard, who spearheaded the Tomcat defense, was named the Defensive Player of the Game for Ashland.
Vernatter, who led the Lions with 70 yards rushing on 13 carries, was named the Offensive Player of the Game for Boyd County while Townes Young took home the Defensive Player of the Game.
Boyd County 0 0 0 0 0
Ashland 6 15 7 6 34
1st Quarter
A- 7:47 Labryant Strader 4 yd run (Kick Failed)
2nd Quarter
A- 4:22 Braxton Jennings 8 yd pass from Strader (Strader run)
A- 33.8 Jennings 21 yd pass from Strader (Brian Church kick)
3rd Quarter
A- 1:51 Brandon Houston 8 yd pass from Strader (Church kick)
A- 2;20 Tay Thomas 4 yd (Kick Failed)
Team Stats A BC
Rushing 181 95
Passing 6-9-74 0-1-0
Total 255 95
First Downs 14 5
Punts 1-41.0 3-33.6
Penalties 2-20 4-30
Ashland Rushing: Thomas 14-125, Strader 6-35, Jennings 2-19.
Boyd Rushing: Vernatter 13-70, Hedrick 6-22, Brumfield 7-3, Jackson 2-0.
Ashland Passing Strader 6-9 74.
Boyd Passing: Brumfield 0-1 0.
Ashland Receiving: Jennings 4-54, Houston 2-24.