ASHLAND Throughout the week, Ashland freshman coach Scott Miller emphasized setting the tone to begin the 70th annual Kiwanis Bowl Thursday night – to the point where it was his final words to the team before the ball was kicked off.
From the opening kickoff, it was clear that the message was received – loud and clear.
Sam Lyons sprinted untouched for a 76-yard return on the opening kickoff, the Tomcats’ offense posted 202 yards of total offense in the first half while holding Boyd County to just 1 yard of total offense, and Ashland posted 36 first-half points en route to a 42-13 victory at Putnam Stadium.
“I talked to the guys all week during practice,” Miller said. “I said, ‘We got to come out and make a statement and set the tone.’ Obviously, they set it. We had a tough schedule this year. We played Spring Valley, Cabell Midland, Wheelersburg, Jackson – a very hard schedule. We took some losses, but these guys grew from it, and it showed today.”
“We knew that (Boyd County was) going to try to run it down our throat,” Miller continued. “I challenged them and said, ‘They’re going to try to run it down your throat. They’re going to try to run over you. It’s up to you to set the tone and not let them do it.’ They stood up and did just that.”
Boyd County freshman coach Darren Brammell was pleased with the Lions’ effort in the second half after Ashland established a 36-0 halftime advantage.
“They really picked up a lot of momentum on that first play,” Brammell said of the Tomcats. “Give them credit. They’re a good football team. I thought that our guys competed. The first half didn’t go the way that we wanted it to, but we won the second half, at least on the scoreboard. It was 13-6 in the second half, so I got to give credit to the guys for not giving up, not laying down and really giving us everything that they had for the last half of the game.”
Lyons, who was awarded Ashland’s Outstanding Offensive Player award for his efforts, took a one-hop kickoff to begin the contest and wasted no time making things happen, finding an open crease, shooting through it and coming out untouched down the sideline for the 76-yard return.
That was just the beginning of a monstrous night for Lyons, who tallied 173 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on just seven touches. Lyons also capped Ashland’s scoring on a 24-yard run, again strolling untouched after sprinting off to the left sideline and cutting back toward the left hash.
“We worked on that kickoff all week,” Miller said. “They worked on it, and they did exactly what they were supposed to do and took it for a touchdown. You can put Sam Lyons anywhere on the field, and he can do anything.”
After exchanging a trio of punts, Ashland needed only three plays to score again, with Dylan Duckwyler sprinting the final 9 yards to paydirt to cap off a 45-yard drive that extended the Tomcats’ lead to 12-0.
When Rieday Rucker pounced on a kickoff that Boyd County couldn’t field in time, Ashland then turned to Keshawn Newman on a five-play, 30-yard drive that saw Newman take four of five handoffs.
Newman, who converted a third-and-6 by rushing for 17 yards off the right side of the line, scored two plays later from 2 yards away, and Caleb Conway’s two-point conversion run made it 20-0 Tomcats with 8:36 to play in the second quarter.
Then, following another Boyd County three-and-out, it was Rucker’s turn to shine offensively.
With a first-and-10 at the Lions 37, Rucker arguably posted the most physical imposing run of the evening, driving his helmet into a Boyd County defender en route to breaking a tackle. Rucker then shed four additional Lion defenders and even knocked down a teammate fighting to the Boyd County 1 before scoring on the following play. Conway’s successful two-point conversion pass to Mason Wolfe then put Ashland ahead by a 28-0 margin with 4:26 to go.
“You give it to him (Rucker) and just let him go,” Miller said of the 2022 Ashland Outstanding Defensive Player. “He’s one of the fastest guys on the team on the entire varsity squad. You let him go, and he’s gone. Now, running the guy over, that’s a different thing that we’ve been trying to preach to him and get him to do – make the contact and do it. He got hit and kept right on going. I thought he was down right there, and I turned back around and he was going toward the end zone. Just a heck of a player. He has a big future ahead of him.”
Conway orchestrated a quick three-play, 63-yard drive, finding a diving Gage Millette on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Lyons then ran in the two-point conversion try after he botched his hold, allowing the Tomcats to obtain a commanding 36-0 halftime advantage.
Boyd County posted a 10-play, 50-yard drive that took more than nine minutes off the third-quarter clock. Landon Cooper, who led Boyd County offensively with 71 yards on 11 carries, capped off the drive by scoring from three yards away on fourth-and-goal.
Cooper then had carries of 31 and 9 yards on back-to-back plays that helped set up a five-yard touchdown run from Boyd County quarterback Marcus Brumfield to compete the scoring.
“He’s given us a lot this year at running back,” Brammell said of Cooper. “He’s a heck of a defensive player, too. He’s been a monster this year on the defensive side of the ball, so it was nice to see him come out on offense and do really well today as well.”
The Lions’ 2022 Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Players of the Kiwanis Bowl were Brumfield and Jaydon DeHart, who is known as Sweets.
Ashland finished the campaign 2-4, while Boyd County went 0-3.
BOYD CO. 0 0 7 6 – 13
ASHLAND 12 24 0 6 – 42
FIRST QUARTER
A – Sam Lyons 76 kickoff return (pass fails)
A – Dylan Duckwyler 9 run (pass fails)
SECOND QUARTER
A – Keshawn Newman 2 run (Caleb Conway run)
A – Rieday Rucker 1 run (Mason Wolfe pass from Conway)
A – Gage Millette 19 pass from Conway (Lyons run)
THIRD QUARTER
BC – Landon Cooper 3 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Lyons 24 run (kick fails)
BC – Marcus Brumfield 5 run (kick fails)
BC A
First Downs 5 10
Rushes-Yards 23-101 20-189
Comp-Att-Int 2-4-0 4-7-0
Passing Yards -2 74
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 3-27.7 1-30.0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County rushing: Cooper 11-71, Brumfield 7-22, Waulk 2-9, Gray 3-(-1).
Ashland rushing: Lyons 5-69, Rucker 4-55, Duckwyler 3-30, Newman 6-27, Conway 2-8.
Boyd County passing: Brumfield 2 of 4 for -2 yards.
Ashland passing: Conway 4 of 6 for 74 yards; Lyons 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Boyd County receiving: Deboard 1-5, Gray 1-(-7).
Ashland receiving: Millette 3-46, Lyons 1-28.