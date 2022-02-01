IRONTON Jeremy Williams knew Ironton's defense would have to concede something. Khia Robinson took advantage.
The Fighting Tigers packed into a zone on Monday night to try to aid what Williams called their "Achilles' heel" -- post defense -- against Ashland big Mikayla Martin. It worked well enough for Ironton to still hang within eight points of the Kittens midway through the third quarter -- before Robinson drained a pair of 3-pointers to jump-start a 10-4 Ashland run to close the third quarter.
The Fighting Tigers never got closer than 11 points again in the Kittens' 62-43 victory at the Conley Center.
Ella Sellars scored 16 points, Kenleigh Woods chipped in 12 and Robinson netted 10 for Ashland (12-3), which struggled mightily on layups and went 6 for 14 from the foul line but did everything else well enough to win convincingly.
"Our layups were colder than the Halloween wind, they said," Kittens coach Bill Bradley cracked. "It was true. It was awful. But Khia's two 3s really got us going, and defensively too, she guarded (Ironton's Evan Williams), the point guard. She really turned the game around when she went in."
Lindsay Wallenfelsz scored nine points and Casey Wallenfelsz chipped in eight. The twins combined for five 3-pointers.
"We played zone and had to live with the results," Jeremy Williams said. "But the Wallenfelsz girls, they each hit a few 3s, and the Robinson girl hit some 3s. We had to give up something, and credit to them, they were making shots."
Martin scored seven points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jaidyn Gulley had six boards and Sellars and Robinson cleared five apiece, and an Ashland offense effectively operated by Woods's breakneck pace in transition only committed nine turnovers to Ironton's 17.
"Mikayla was really unselfish with her passing tonight," Bradley said. "She got Lindsay and Casey open a lot, and the way Ella was cutting to the basket, she hit her a couple times. She didn't get down on herself tonight. Her defense and other parts of her game were great."
Ashland's rotation is finding a flow for the first time all season after multiple players missed time due to injury or illness. Bradley pointed out hustle plays Monday by Casey Wallenfelsz and Robinson diving on the floor. Robinson, wearing a protective mask and with the game already well in hand with 1:13 remaining, threw herself to the deck between two Fighting Tigers in pursuit of a loose ball near the sideline.
"My mindset was like, go to the ball," Robinson said. "It's a game. If I'm gonna get hit, I'm gonna get hit."
Ironton (9-11) shot 37.8% from the field, making 14 of 37 floor shots, but was right there after Kirsten Williams drained a 3-pointer on the Fighting Tigers' first possession of the second half to get Ironton within six points.
But that was one of only two triples the Fighting Tigers converted in the second half -- the other was Peyton Deer's bank shot early in the fourth quarter -- and five for the game.
"That was our No. 1 goal tonight, was no 3s," Bradley said of Ashland's defense. "That's their whole game, is 3s. We held them to five for the whole game; that's pretty good."
Jeremy Williams, in his first year as Ironton's coach, said the Fighting Tigers struggled with Ashland's length and couldn't press the Kittens as often as they hoped to because they couldn't get enough shots to go down.
"When we tried to cut it there, (Ashland) just upped their level of play again," he said, "and we didn't match that."
Evan Williams scored 11 points and Isabel Morgan chipped in nine for Ironton.
Ashland and Ironton have split their last 16 meetings evenly at eight apiece dating back to 1999. The Kittens improved to 13-6 in games against out-of-state opponents over the last five seasons.
ASHLAND FT FG REB TP
Woods 5-12 1-3 4 4 12
L. Wallenfelsz 3-9 0-0 2 9
Sellars 7-10 2-5 5 16
C. Wallenfelsz 2-3 2-2 0 8
Martin 3-13 1-2 11 7
Robinson 4-9 0-0 5 10
J. Gulley 0-2 0-2 6 0
Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 24-58 6-14 34 62
FG Pct.: 41.4. FT Pct.: 42.9. 3-pointers: 8-22 (L. Wallenfelsz 3-9, C. Wallenfelsz 2-3, Robinson 2-4, Woods 1-2, Sellars 0-1, Martin 0-1, J. Gulley 0-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
IRONTON FG FT REB TP
Carpenter 2-4 0-2 2 5
E. Williams 3-7 5-6 3 11
K. Williams 2-7 0-0 5 6
Lackey 0-0 0-2 1 0
Morgan 2-10 4-4 1 9
C. Cecil 0-3 1-2 7 1
Deer 2-3 0-0 1 5
White 3-3 0-0 3 6
Team 6
TOTAL 14-37 10-16 29 43
FG Pct.: 37.8. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 5-17 (K. Williams 2-6, Carpenter 1-1, Morgan 1-3, Deer 1-2, E. Williams 0-3, C. Cecil 0-2). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
ASHLAND 17 12 16 17 -- 62
IRONTON 12 8 11 12 -- 43
Officials: Ken Krebs, Kevin Hines and Chad Jenkins.