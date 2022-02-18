OLIVE HILL Ashland needed an answer down the stretch to hold off a West Carter comeback Friday night on John “Hop” Brown Court.
After coughing up a 12-point lead, Ashland clung to a 53-50 edge over West Carter with 1:14 to play. That is when defense stepped up when it was needed the most. Ashland forced a West Carter turnover after the Kittens missed the front end of a bonus free throw to make it a two-possession game.
But a Mikayla Martin block in the lane all but sealed the deal as the Kittens escaped with a 59-54 win over the Comets for their fifth straight win over West Carter.
“She needed a game like that going into districts,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said of Martin. “She passed the ball well as well and found the open man and she battled like crazy. As long as we had a one-on-one in there, we felt pretty confident she would score somehow and she did.”
Martin led all scorers with 24 points and eight rebounds and controlled the lane on the offensive end much of the night.
“Martin is just fantastic,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “I just think the world of her. She is awesome and she’s a great kid and she was hard to stop there for a bit. We changed our defense just enough to make her second-guess those moves that were working perfectly. But she executed so well in the first half. Just tough moves that you can’t complain because she’s just really good.”
Ashland led 14-13 after one quarter and pushed its lead to 22-17 midway through the second on a Martin bucket. With Martin dominating in the paint, West Carter opted to switch to a zone to disrupt her looks inside and adjustment was just what the Comets needed to get back into the game.
The Comets responded with a 5-0 run to tie the game at 22-22 on a Beth Middleton layup off an Allie Stone dime to force a Kittens timeout.
Out of the break, Ashland found the answer to West Carter’s zone with back-to-back triples from Ella Sellars and Lindsay Wallenfelsz for an 8-0 run and a 30-22 lead at the half.
“You look at their stats and you go into a 2-3 zone; you know you are taking that risk,” Conn said. “But it was one of those that we had to take. I was really proud of my girls of the adjustments they were able to make on the defensive end. That is very encouraging as a coach going into postseason.”
Bradley said it was good to see his team respond with the long ball that essentially shot West Carter out of playing zone.
“That’s when Lindsay hit one and I think Ella hit one as well,” Bradley said. “It’s pick your poison there. We’ve got so many good shooters there and we are pretty well-rounded right now.”
Ashland led 45-34 to open the final stanza, but an 8-0 Comets run capped off by a Stone triple all but erased the Kittens margin. Stone led the Comets with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while being face-guarded by Jaidyn Gulley or double-teamed much of the affair.
“She really buckled down and tried to guard Allie,” Bradley said of Gulley. “As well as we could. Allie is just so unbelievable. Jaidyn did a fabulous job on her tonight.”
Gulley had seven points and seven rebounds off the bench while hitting a pair of free throws in the final minute that made it a two-possession game.
Bradley credited the makeup of his squad for its ability to pull through down the stretch after starting point guard Kenleigh Woods exited the game with an injury after being whistled for a charging violation.
“We missed a couple shots and kind of loafed going back and that’s when West made their run,” Bradley said. “But this is four or five games that it’s been close and our composure down the stretch has been unbelievable. Experience is one thing plus our point guards are playing well, too.”
Ashland finishes the regular season at 19-4 and is on a four-game winning streak. But the most important item to Bradley was getting two road wins to close the season in a manner that simulates a trip to the region tournament.
“We planned on getting three long bus trips, but we had to cancel with Morgan County,” Bradley said. “This is like Morehead. Two long bus trips with us beating Montgomery County at their place and beating West tonight. That’s a very good sign for us going in.”
As for Conn, she liked the effort and growth her team has shown down the stretch but admits nothing replaces the feeling of success as a win.
“I hate losing as much as anybody,” Conn chuckled. “Maybe even worse than anybody. We can’t even play game night with my family because everybody hates it so bad. But this was a great opportunity for us to grow. Preseason, I put (Ashland) No. 1. They have five or six solid girls on the court all the time and I just think they are so solid. So, for us to be able to compete and make that run, it's huge going into postseason play.”
West Carter closes the season with a 20-9 mark and opens 62nd District play as the No. 1 seed Monday night against host East Carter at 6 p.m. Ashland welcomes Fairview to open 64th District play Monday night at 6 p.m. as well.
ASHLANDFGFTREBTP
Sellars3-90-057
L. Wallenfelsz3-72-2011
Martin9-176-8824
Woods3-92-228
Gulley2-72-377
C. Wallenfelsz0-12-212
TEAM5
TOTAL20-5014-172859
FG Pct.: 40.0. FT Pct.: 82.4. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Sellars 1-5, L. Wallenfelsz 3-7, Woods 0-1, Gulley 1-2, C. Wallenfelsz 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
W. CARTERFGFTREBTP
Burton0-30-020
Middleton3-70-087
Stone8-187-7924
Bond3-80-0510
A. Henderson3-60-027
H. Henderson3-80-266
TEAM3
TOTAL20-509-133654
FG Pct.: 40.0. FT Pct.: 69.2. 3-pointers: 5-11 (Middleton 1-1, Stone 1-3, Bond 2-4, A. Henderson 1-1, Burton 0-1, H. Henderson 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
ASHLAND1416 15 14—59
W. CARTER 13 9 1220 —55
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Roy Wright, Eddie Neal