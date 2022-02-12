ASHLAND Ashland has not experienced many dates on the schedule with a complete roster at its disposal.
The Kittens did, however, find a complete game against Paintsville on Friday night.
Ashland bolted out to a 17-point lead in the opening quarter with the help of a 19-2 run. Five different Kittens scored during the early surge to put the Tigers in an early hole.
But Paintsville methodically clipped away at the deficit, closing to gap to 25-17 midway through the second quarter. It would be as close as the Tigers would get as Ashland pulled away with a strong second half in a 70-36 win at Anderson Gym.
“We knew they averaged 30 3-point attempts a game,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “We wanted to stop the 3s and guard (Emilea) Preece the best we can. They did a great job. We created some turnovers and boxed out really well.”
Paintsville made seven of their 25 tries from beyond the arc but missed their first seven long balls until Ava Hyden swished from downtown early in the second stanza. It contributed to the Tigers’ slow start.
“We came out and didn’t shoot the ball well,” said Paintsville assistant coach Paul Preece. “We have struggled with that in some games. They got that early lead on us, but I am proud of the girls. They never quit. There is no quit in them. We fought though the adversity and kept battling. During tournament time, that’s what you want.”
Emilea Preece kept Paintsville close during the first half. She scored 11 of her team’s 19 points before the break. The sophomore finished with a team-high 13 points.
Paintsville coach Les Trimble wasn’t around to watch the second half. He did see his Tigers claw back to cut the margin to eight after a 3-ball from Kylie Kinner.
Trimble argued an official’s call and was hit with a pair of technicals before he was ejected from the game a few moments later. Four technical free throws from Mikayla Martin followed that were a significant part of the Kittens’ ensuing 11-point run.
Ashland regained a significant margin by halftime after Ella Sellars closed out the first half with five straight points.
“We have moved the ball really well,” Bradley said. “(Thursday) night (against Boyd County) I thought we moved it, but we didn’t shoot it as well. Tonight, it was amazing the way we whipped the ball around to find the open man. We passed up so many good shots to get great shots.”
The Tigers connected on four triples in the third quarter but could not put a dent in the Kittens’ lead.
Casey Wallenfelsz, Jaidyn Gulley and Sellars supplied baskets as Ashland scored the last seven points of the third stanza.
“When we hit shots, we can compete and beat some teams,” Paul Preece said. “We are playing for that postseason right now. There is one week left in the season. Our goal is still to win our district and make some noise in the region tournament.”
The Wallenfelsz twins had Paintsville seeing triples to open the fourth quarter. Casey and Lindsay Wallenfelsz each connected from downtown and tallied the first ten points for Ashland as the Kittens outscored the Tigers, 16-3, in the final stanza.
Casey Wallenfelsz netted 18 points to lead Ashland (16-4) in scoring.
“She’s had a couple of games like that,” Bradley said of Casey Wallenfelsz. “She got really aggressive cutting to the basket. She’s our best slasher and she is hitting 3s now. Her game is really coming around.”
Martin added 16 points and Sellars recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Kittens used a point guard by committee with Kenleigh Woods out for a second straight night with an illness.
Bradley said Sellars keeps displaying her versatility.
“I ask a lot of Ella,” Bradley said. “More than people know. She never bats an eye. She goes out and does her job. She had to run the point tonight, too. She played at the 5-spot and guarded Emilea Preece. Ella is my swiss-army knife. She does it all very well.”
Ava Hyden and Kali Mulcahy each contributed nine points for Paintsville (15-10).
PAINTSVILLE FG FT REB TP
Helton 1-8 0-0 2 2
Kinner 1-4 0-0 5 3
Hyden 3-10 0-0 8 9
Mulcahy 3-4 0-0 2 9
Preece 4-18 5-5 4 13
Howard 0-2 0-0 1 0
Team 5
TOTAL 12-46 5-5 27 36
FG Pct: 26.1. FT Pct: 100.0. 3-point FGs: 7-25 (Helton 0-4, Kinner 1-3, Hyden 3-8, Mulcahy 3-4, Preece 0-4, Howard 0-2) PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11. Technicals: Bench 3
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
J. Gulley 2-5 0-0 5 4
L. Wallenfelsz 3-9 0-0 2 9
Sellars 6-12 1-1 10 14
C. Wallenfelsz 7-10 2-4 5 18
Martin 5-10 6-6 5 16
Robinson 1-6 0-0 6 3
Black 1-1 0-0 1 2
Duckwiler 1-1 0-0 1 2
Thomas 0-0 0-0 0 0
A. Gulley 1-2 0-0 1 2
Rogers 0-1 0-0 1 0
Team 1
TOTAL 27-51 9-11 38 70
FG Pct: 47.4. FT Pct: 81.8. 3-point FGs: 7-21 (J. Gulley 0-1, L. Wallenfelsz 3-9, Sellars 1-3, C. Wallenfelsz 2-4, Martin 0-1, Robinson 1-3) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 3.
PAINTSVILLE 7 12 14 3 — 36
ASHLAND 21 17 16 16 — 70
Officials: Kenny Huddleston, Gavin Ramsey, Jeff Callihan