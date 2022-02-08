RUSSELL Monday night’s clash between the 16th Region’s top two girls basketball teams had a March feel to it, with a big crowd on hand and both teams fighting tooth and nail for every basket and every loose ball.
The Ashland Kittens made just enough plays down the stretch to pull out a tough 43-40 win over Russell at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
Ashland coach Bill Bradley was pleased with his team’s effort.
"I thought we lost our cool a little bit in the first half," he said. "I told them at halftime to keep their heads up and just play harder. Kiha (Robinson) came in and made a big 3 for us. Ella Sellars played well all night. Mikayla (Martin) was good on both ends for us. We switched Kenleigh (Woods) on Shae (Steele) in the fourth quarter and I thought she did a great job holding her down.”
Sellars opened the game with a quick 3 as the Kittens raced to a 10-5 lead in the opening stanza. Russell eighth-grader Gabby Oborne hit a trey late in the quarter to cut the Kitten lead to 11-8 after one quarter of play.
The teams traded baskets over the first five minutes in the second quarter. Martin scored her team’s next nine points on a variety of post moves for the Kittens. Steele countered with five points of her own and the Red Devils' Hannah Sanders scored off a nice assist from Bella Quinn to cut the Kitten lead to 20-19 at the 2:52 mark of the second quarter.
The Devils finished the first half on an impressive 8-0 run behind baskets from Jenna Adkins and Sanders, followed by a Steele 3-ball as Russell went into halftime with a 27-20 lead and Uncle Mo(mentum) on its side. Steele had 15 points for Russell in the opening half.
The third was a defensive struggle as the two teams combined for 11 total points. The only points for Russell were two baskets by Josie Atkins. The last one gave the Devils a 31-24 lead before a Martin free throw and a Woods bucket cut the Russell lead to 31-27 headed to the final stanza.
Russell coach Mandy Layne lamented her team’s cold shooting quarter.
"Like I told the girls in the locker room, you can’t have a four-point quarter and expect to beat a good team like Ashland," she said. "We are just struggling offensively. I will take the blame for not getting us in better spots to score the ball. It is an area we have to improve on.”
Sellars and Robinson hit back-to-back to start the final quarter and give the Kittens a 33-31 lead -- their first lead since late in the first half. A putback by Robinson and two baskets by Russell’s Adkins knotted the score at 35-35 with 5:01 left in the contest. Sellars responded with a free throw and another bucket to give the Kittens a 38-35 edge at the four minute mark.
Steele countered with her only point of the second half to cut the lead to 38-36. Martin went to work inside for a hoop and the Kittens' lead grew to 40-36. Oborne then drained a clutch trey to pull the Red Devils within one at 40-39.
Following an Ashland turnover, Steele made a sweet pass to Quinn, who was fouled on the play. She made one of two free throws to tie the game at 40-40.
On the missed second free throw. Woods went coast-to-coast and drew a foul on her layup attempt. She made one of two free throws for a 41-40 Ashland lead.
The Devils couldn’t convert own their next possession and had to foul Martin. The senior calmly drained both ends of the 1-and-1 and Ashland led 43-40 with 13.4 to play. A missed Russell layup resulted in another foul. The Kittens missed the free throw, but Russell could only get off a desperation heave and the Kittens danced off the floor with a huge win over their rival.
Bradley credited his team’s defensive effort in the second half.
"We helped off of some players to contain Steele," he said. "We were lucky as well; she missed some shots she normally makes. We said no 3s in the second half and we held them to only one after they made four in the first half.”
A win over region favorite Russell, the Red Devils' first in-region loss this season, gives the Kittens a boost, according to Bradley.
"It is a big win, especially here," he said. "With a big crowd and a tournament atmosphere, I just loved our girls’ composure. I think it was huge for the growth of our team."
Layne hopes to get senior leader Campbell Jachimczuk back off injury and feels the loss could be a wake-up call for her team.
"Getting Campbell back gives us another scoring threat and will help our depth as well," Layne said. "Sometimes a loss can wake you up a little. We need to realize we are not just going to walk through and win this thing. Ashland did a good job defensively and we missed some fast opportunities in the fourth quarter. I always say I would rather lose now than later.”
Ashland (15-3) was led by Sellars with 16 points and Martin recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Russell (18-5) got a double-double from Steele with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
ASHLAND FGA/FG FTA/FT REBS PTS
Woods 2-10 1-2 6 5
L. Wallenfelsz 1-7 0-0 2 3
Sellars 5-13 4-5 6 16
C. Wallenfelsz 1-5 0-0 1 2
Martin 4-7 4-7 13 12
Robinson 2-7 0-0 2 5
Gulley 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 7
TOTALS 15-49 9-14 37 43
FG%: 30.6 FT%: 64.3 3PG%: 19.0 4-21 (Sellars 2-3, L. Wallenfeltz 1-7, Robinson 1-6, C. Wallenfeltz 0-2, Woods 0-2, Martin 0-1) Turnovers: 9. PF: 9.
RUSSELL FGA/FG FTA/FT REBS PTS
Sanders 2-4 0-0 4 4
Adkins 3-13 1-2 5 7
Steele 4-17 5-8 10 16
Quinn 0-9 1-2 1 1
Atkins 3-6 0-1 1 6
Darnell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Oborne 2-2 0-0 4 6
TEAM 13
TOTALS 14-51 7-13 38 40
FG%: 27.5 FT%: 53.8 3PG%: 33.3 (Steele 3-6, Oborne 2-2, Adkins 0-3, Quinn 0-3, Sanders 0-1). Turnovers: 7. PF: 13.
ASHLAND 11 9 7 16 43
RUSSELL 8 19 4 9 40
Officials: Sutton, Kegley, Whisman.