ASHLAND The Ashland-Greenup County girls basketball game had all the makings of an instant classic on Friday night.
The Kittens escaped a pesky Musketeers team to win, 58-57. Ashland was able to run the clock out on an inbounds play after Greenup County had pulled within one point on two made Rachel Bush free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining.
“We were up 16, they came back, but we did the little things there at the end and made free throws to put it away,” Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis said. “We were lucky to pull it out, but an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”
After the Musketeers had tied the game at 49 with 3:02 remaining, the Kittens used an 8-3 spurt to give themselves some cushion.
During that stretch, Ashland got 3-pointers from both Gabby Karle and Jaidyn Gulley to fall. The Kittens had made just three 3-point shots as a team up to that point.
“We left some kids open, and they hit big shots,” Greenup County coach Paul Miller said. “They’re a great team.”
Greenup County got a triple of their own to answer courtesy of Emily Maynard, pulling the Musketeers back to within one with 37.1 seconds left.
Maynard led all scorers with 24 points and also had 12 rebounds. She had 21 points in the second half.
Karle, who played for Greenup County last year, gave her team the decisive point on a free throw with 25.4 seconds on the game clock.
Ashland jumped out to an early 18-8 lead after the first quarter. The Kittens defense was stifling from the opening tip, forcing nine turnovers in the beginning frame.
“We got off to a tough start. Their pressure is really hard to do anything with,” Miller said. "They’re very active, their hands are all over the place and our kids got a little shocked early.”
That style of play is something Davis, Ashland’s first-year coach, hopes to continue to employ over the course of the year.
“We get after the ballhandlers a lot, and ... we’re good on rotation,” Davis said. “That’s the name of our game, to press and get up and down the floor, and when we were able to get in it, we did.”
Ashland’s Kenleigh Woods had 11 of her 21 total points in the first.
“She can shoot outside and get to the basket,” Davis said. “She uses her body so well to maneuver around and finish at the basket.”
The Musketeers ramped up their defense in the second quarter, holding Ashland to just seven points. The Kittens still led 25-19 at the break.
While Greenup County struggled from the floor in the second period, the Musketeers found a way to manufacture points at the free throw line.
“That was one of the game plans,” Miller said. “We were trying to hit some backdoors on them because they overplay a lot, and once they did, they had to try to catch us and I thought we got to the line out of that a lot.”
Out of the locker room, Ashland was able to again gain some separation as its defensive play provided easy offensive opportunities in transition.
The Kittens forced the Musketeers into eight turnovers in the third quarter and 26 in the contest.
After Ashland took a 42-22 lead with 2:30 left in quarter three, Greenup County continued to fight and closed the frame on an 8-1 run which was capped off by a Maynard 3 from the left wing in the closing seconds.
While the Musketeers showed resilience, they were ultimately unable to pull free.
Ashland’s Ella Sellars scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half.
Jaidyn Gulley, who was 1 for 8 up until the final 1:50 of the game, hit a 3 from the left corner and then got a shot from in close to drop to aid her team to the win.
Ashland shot 35% from the floor overall, including 5 for 22 from 3.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do on a halfcourt ball game,” Davis said.
As far as what her team needs to improve on leading in to next week, Davis kept it simple: “Executing our offense.”
Despite the loss, Miller was optimistic.
In his first two seasons, Miller and Greenup County had fallen to Ashland in two games by an average of 37 points.
“I’m so proud,” Miller said. “We’re not a moral-victory-type team. My team believed that they could play with them from the time we stepped on the floor.
“I thought the summer work we did, who we played all summer, is a testament to what we’re doing right.”
Greenup County falls to 2-2 on the season. They go to Minford (Ohio) on Monday for their next outing.
Ashland improves to 4-1 on the year. They host Ironton at home on Wednesday.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 7-16 5-9 8 21
Karle 4-13 2-4 3 12
J. Gulley 3-10 0-0 9 7
Delaney 0-2 0-0 2 0
A. Gulley 0-4 0-0 2 0
Sellars 9-20 0-0 5 18
FG Pct.: 35.3 FT Pct.: 53.8 3-pointers: 5-22 (Woods 2-7, Karle 2-7, J. Gulley 1-1, Sellars 0-6). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
GREENUP FG FT REB TP
Maynard 7-17 6-8 12 24
Crum 1-5 2-4 4 4
Spencer 1-3 1-1 5 3
Bush 7-18 7-8 9 21
Shaffer 2-4 0-0 8 5
FG Pct.: 38.2 FT Pct.: 76.1. 3-pointers: 5-18 (Maynard 4-9, Crum 0-1, Spencer 0-2, Bush 0-3, Shaffer 1-3). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 27.