ASHLAND The opening game of the Stacy Franz Davis Era of Ashland Kitten basketball was a rousing success.
The new-look Kittens used suffocating pressure defense to dismantle Spring Valley, 80-45, in both teams’ opener Tuesday night at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
Ashland’s full-court pressure and numerous back-tips forced 28 Spring Valley turnovers in the victory.
“That is what we preach,” Davis said. “We want to get after our opponent defensively, and things will happen offensively. I told them in the pregame, if you are not close to them, you aren’t guarding them. Our goal is to get out into passing lanes, hands out and be big.”
Ashland definitely took her words to heart. The two teams battled to an early 4-4 tie before the Kittens went on a 13-0 run en route to a 28-8 first-quarter lead. Junior Jaidyn Gulley scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the quarter.
Gulley was active on the top of the Ashland pressure and scored in a variety of ways.
“Jaidyn doesn’t get a lot of recognition yet,” Davis said. “I think she will be a sleeper in the region. She is a multi-dimensional player that can play all five positions. She can shoot it and get to the rim. She will be on a lot of people’s radar by the end of the season.”
The Kittens stretched the lead to 40-20 at halftime as Kenleigh Woods, Ella Sellars and Aryanna Gulley pitched in with seven points each in the first half. The Kittens forced 21 Timberwolves turnovers in the opening 16 minutes.
Ashland continued its strong play in the second half. A 14-5 run led by Sellars and Jaidyn Gulley pushed the Kittens lead to 54-25 midway through the third quarter. A 3-pointer by reserve guard Brooklyn Duckwyler initiated the running clock late in the quarter at 70-33. It was the biggest lead of the night for the home team.
Both teams played their reserves for most of the final quarter to produce the final score 80-45 in favor of the Kittens.
Davis was pleased with the effort her team played with on opening night, yet knows there is room for improvement.
“We practice every day at a high pace,” she said. “I felt like our team did not get fatigued tonight. We will get better at converting turnovers into baskets at a higher rate.
“I am pleased with how we shot the ball. We have given them the green light to shoot it, and until we tell them different, we want them to shoot with confidence.”
Jaidyn Gulley’s 22 points led the Kittens, followed by Sellars with 17. Aryanna Gulley scored nine on a variety of post moves while Woods chipped with nine from her point guard position.
Brooklyn Ellis led Spring Valley with a team-high 18 points.
Davis, a former star player at Ashland, said the night was emotional for her.
“I was nervous, but once the tip goes up, kind of like when I played, the nerves went away,” she said. “I am just very proud of how the girls performed tonight.”
SPRING VALLEY FG-FGA FT-FTA REBS PTS
Bailey 1-6 0-0 1 2
Crum 0-4 1-2 3 1
Daniels 5-11 1-2 8 11
Parker 1-4 1-2 2 3
Ellis 7-13 4-4 5 18
Henson 3-5 0-0 1 8
Baisden 1-2 0-0 0 2
Moore 0-2 0-0 0 0
Team 10
TOTALS 18-47 7-12 30 45
FG% :38.3. FT%: 58.3 3PT.%: 25.0. 2-8 (Henson 2-3, Bailey 0-2, Crum 0-2, Moore 0-1). Turnovers: 29. PF: 12.
ASHLAND FG-FGA FT-FTA REBS PTS
Robinson 1-5 0-0 0 2
Woods 4-14 0-2 4 9
Black 1-3 0-0 2 2
Duckwyler 2-3 0-0 1 5
Karle 2-4 1-2 2 5
J. Gulley 10-16 1-2 4 22
Sellars 5-8 5-7 3 18
Troxler 0-1 1-2 5 1
Delaney 1-3 0-0 0 2
A.Gulley 4-5 0-0 5 9
Scites 1-2 0-0 2 2
Lucas 1-2 0-0 0 3
Rogers 0-2 0-0 1 0
Team 2
TOTALS 32-68 8-15 31 80
FG%: 47.1. FT%: 53.3. 3PT%: 31.8. 7-22 (Sellars 2-3, A. Gulley 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Duckwyler 1-1, Lucas 1-2, Woods 1-7, Black 0-1, J. Gulley 1-3, Delaney 0-1, Rogers 0-1).
Turnovers:12. PF: 12.
SPRING VALLEY 8 12 16 9 45
ASHLAND 28 12 30 10 80
Officials: Sutton, Jones and Wheeler.