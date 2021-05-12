ASHLAND Ashland beat Russell, 4-3, on March 31. Both teams scored more runs than that in their first at-bat in their rematch on Wednesday.
As such, Kittens coach Scott Ingram conceded with a grin that Wednesday’s encounter felt more like a March game than the first one did.
Ashland was down four runs before it batted and trailed again by two runs heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Kittens overcame those deficits, as well as five errors, five free passes, a hit batter and a rare infraction on the base paths, to knock off the Lady Devils, 9-8.
“I wish it was always, like I told them, a six-nothing game, no errors, maybe a couple hits and we go to the house,” Ingram said, “but sometimes you gotta win ugly.”
Ashland’s Camryn Cassidy went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs, Kenzi Robinson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kaythan Baer and Lauren Spears added two hits apiece. Robinson turned in four strikeouts in two innings of scoreless relief, stranding the potential game-tying Lady Devils run at third base in the sixth, to preserve Jada Erwin’s victorious effort in the circle.
If winning for the fifth time in seven outings after a 5-7 start to the season wasn’t evidence enough of the Kittens’ progress, Ingram noted the “9” in the runs column.
“Honestly, you get to playing, playing, playing, and we need some practice,” Ingram said. “The practice time we have had has been spent, the majority of it, trying to get nine runs on the board. I don’t know if we could’ve scored nine runs two weeks ago. ... You can look at our scores; we were struggling to get four hits, let alone four runs. So we’re starting to come around.
“Now we gotta go back and clean up some other things. But that’s part of it.”
Trailing 7-5, Ashland (10-9) hung a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth inning to go ahead for good.
Taylor Hamilton blooped a double to left field to score a run, Cassidy produced a two-RBI single and Baer drove in another run.
Russell (10-8) got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth when Ashland’s catcher threw to an uncovered third base trying to nail the Lady Devils’ Josie Atkins, who then proceeded to score.
Robinson, who had come on with a runner on and no outs for the top of the Russell order in the top of the sixth inning, hit the first batter she faced, the Lady Devils’ Savannah Atkinson, who subsequently moved to third base. Robinson responded by retiring six consecutive batters, stranding Atkinson at third base and not allowing a Lady Devil to reach in the seventh.
Of Robinson’s four punchouts, two were looking, including the final outs of both of Russell’s sixth and seventh frames.
“It’s a different look,” Lady Devils coach Nikki Beek said of Robinson replacing Erwin, “and she’s a fantastic pitcher. Good movement and good spots. Definitely it’ll throw you off. We still made some contact, but watching those third strikes will still get you, no matter who’s in the circle.”
Ashland also benefited from Tabitha Cassidy’s diving catch in the gap in right-center for the first out of the seventh.
Russell collected four runs on just two hits in the top of the first inning. Lilly Holland singled home two runs and the Lady Devils scored two more on an error and a wild pitch.
“We typically jump out strong ... and then settle in and find our stride,” Beek said. “We’re kinda used to either big starts or big innings. That was nothing new, just a matter of continuing to stay up and stay aggressive.”
The Kittens took their turn on the teeter-totter with five runs on seven hits in the home half of the first. Robinson drove in two runs, and Spears, Katie Crouch and Jaedon Boggs each knocked in a run.
Russell came back with the next three runs — Atkinson’s RBI single and Ansley Dotson’s run-scoring groundout in the fourth and a Holland sacrifice fly an inning later.
“Obviously (behind) four-nothing today is not the way we wanted to start,” Ingram said, “but we responded. Then we got down again, and we responded.”
Atkinson had two hits and Holland drove in three runs for Russell, which dropped its sixth game in nine outings since a 7-2 start to the season. Audrey Patel went the distance in the circle for the Lady Devils.
RUSSELL 400 211 0 — 8 5 1
ASHLAND 500 040 X — 9 14 5
Patel and Holland; Erwin, Robinson (6) and Spears. W — Erwin. L — Patel. Sv — Robinson. 2B — Crouch (A), Hamilton (A).