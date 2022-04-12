ASHLAND Jada Erwin uses a special approach when working from the circle for Ashland.
“I always like to go an eye for an eye,” Erwin said. “So, however many hits the other team gets, I like to get that many, too.”
Erwin actually did one better. The Ashland southpaw tossed a three-hitter from the circle while going 4-for-4 from the dish with four RBI as the Kittens routed East Carter, 11-1 in five innings to snap their seven-game losing streak.
“It was a regional opponent and we needed to get some confidence back,” Ashland skipper Scott Ingram said. “We started the year really well and even though we are never going to see those teams from spring break again, it’s kind of hanging over your head. It was definitely good for morale overall.”
After a 3-0 start to the season, Ashland had gone winless since last defeating Rowan County, 17-12 on Mar. 24. Ashland nearly got off the losing skid last Thursday against Johnson Central, only to come up one run shy in an offensive shootout with the Golden Eagles.
“We’ve been swinging it well overall, but we just gave up too many against Johnson Central,” Ingram said. “If you score 12, you should win those ball games.”
Ashland plated nine of its 11 runs in the final two frames in the win over East Carter but Ingram said the outcome was the expectation before the first pitch was thrown.
“The biggest thing I liked about us tonight, and obviously East Carter is shorthanded tonight, especially in the circle, but that’s what we should’ve done,” Ingram said. “(Laken Knipp) kept us off balance in the first couple innings and then we made some adjustments.”
Ashland plated the first run of the game after Erwin’s first hit led off the frame was followed by a Raiders’ error and back-to-back singles with Aubrey McCreary lacing an RBI hit to right for a 1-0 lead. East Carter answered in the top of the third on an RBI double by Lydia Combs to score Audrey Manning for a 1-1 tie.
Manning led the Raiders with two of their three hits from the heart of the order.
“Audrey is our three-hole hitter for a reason,” East Carter assistant coach Jim Shelton said. “She does a phenomenal job and if Karsen (Prichard) and Sarah (Cordle) are on base, they score with Audrey behind them. We just couldn’t get it going tonight.”
Shelton was filling in for the ailing Derek Calhoun, who missed the game due to the flu. East Carter also missed the services of the ace Stephanie Tussey from the circle, but Erwin was too tough in the circle for the Raiders to tame.
“They started teeing the ball up and they started hitting the ball well,” Shelton said. “You have to give credit to Ashland. They started hitting the ball and we just didn’t respond offensively. When they started hitting the ball—we didn’t have too many strikeouts—but when we put the ball in play, we hit it right at them.”
Shelton could not have said it better with how the Raiders swung the bat, especially in their first time through the order when the first two batters laced BBs toward the Ashland third baseman Maddie Kersey who made a pair of stellar plays to open the contest.
“We hit the ball and give the credit to their third basemen,” Shelton said. “She saved probably a couple runs with those two plays. They were frozen ropes and Karsen and Sarah are two of our best hitters but from there. We just couldn’t get anything going.”
But the Kittens seemingly got better at the plate as the game wore on and Erwin was just getting started. With Ashland leading 2-1 in the fourth, Erin Patrick blasted a two RBI double to the gap in left and Erwin laced a two RBI single to right for a 6-1 lead.
Erwin struck again in the fifth with another bullet down the line in right that plated two more and a 10-1 Ashland lead.
“It was awesome and so much fun,” Erwin said with a laugh. “It was a great feeling.”
But when Ingram was asked to choose between which he was more pleased with of Erwin between her night at the dish and her work inside the circle, the veteran skipper paused to reflect then offered his response.
“Both,” Ingram joked. “Obviously, she’s swung it great all year and has pitched it great all year, too. It was good to get back on the winning side of things especially after a tough spring break and then the tough loss the other night. Erwin was really good tonight.”
But Erwin was quick to redirect her success to her team and a little bit of luck.
“Pitching was because of the help from my catcher Erin and hitting, shew, I just timed it up pretty well tonight and our team did, too,” Erwin said. “The dugout was great tonight, too.”
Ashland missed golden opportunities to jump on East Carter early in the contest only to leave two runners on in the second and two more in the third before sending eight hitters to the plate in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We missed a couple opportunities to do that earlier,” Ingram said. “It was kind of frustrating a little bit but the longer you do this; you don’t want them to hang around. When you get opportunities against whoever you are playing, you want to get those runs in and take care of business and try to kill any sense that somebody has a chance to win a ball game. It was a good effort overall.”
Grace Delaney, Kersey and McCreary each added two hits for the Kittens in the win. Patrick and Kersey each drove in a pair.
E. CARTER 001 00 — 1 3 2
ASHLAND 011 45 — 11 14 1
Knipp, Willis (5) and Porter and O. Adams (5); Erwin and Patrick. W—Erwin. L—Knipp. 2B—Combs (EC), Patrick (A).