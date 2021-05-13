GRAYSON Ashland’s softball team is having a good week so far.
The latest moment of merriment was Thursday’s 12-3 win at East Carter. It was the Kittens’ fourth win in five games since Saturday – a streak coach Scott Ingram thought was the most successful so far.
“I’d like to have an inning or so back against Raceland (an 11-7 loss on Tuesday),” Ingram said, “but overall, not too bad a week.”
Senior third baseman Kendall Hillard was Thursday’s hitting heroine – 3 for 3, four runs batted in (a three-run home run and a sacrifice fly) and two runs scored. She said working with assistant coach Brad Hamilton to correct a flaw at the plate is the reason for her success.
“I recently have been struggling with dropping my (right) elbow and popping it up," Hillard said. “(Thursday), I just focused more on hitting straight through the ball and not dropping my elbow.”
Senior Lauren Spears’s week has been wonderful, too. On Thursday, she was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored. For the week, she’s 10 for 15 with the triple, two homers, four doubles and six RBIs.
“It has been pretty good,” Spears said. “We’ve been hitting it a lot better. … I think we could do better defensively this week, but overall, hitting-wise, we did pretty good. Whenever I get up to the plate, I’m just looking to pick up the seams of the ball.”
You should not ignore senior pitcher Kenzi Robinson, either. She earned the win, improved to 6-2 and was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
“I think right now the pitching is more rewarding,” Robinson said. “Hitting the ball is fantastic, but I’ve been on pretty much all year as far as pitching goes.”
Ashland’s offense awoke early. An East Carter error and ingles by Kaythan Baer, Spears and Robinson preceded Hillard’s three-run home run over the left field fence. The result: a 5-0 lead.
Hillard wasn’t sure her home run would leave the yard until it did.
“I just thought it was going to hit the fence or something,” she said.
The Kittens’ defense was problematic – two errors – in the bottom of the first. It was survivable because Robinson struck out Payton Rice and retired the side on Trina Porter’s fly to right.
Ashland (11-9) added its sixth run in the fourth inning. Erin Patrick opened with a double to left, went to third on Katie Crouch’s bloop single and scored on Camryn Cassidy’s sacrifice fly to right.
Taylor Hamilton’s two-run single in the fifth was the key hit in Ashland’s three-run rally. In the sixth, Hillard’s single, Tabitha Cassidy’s sacrifice fly and Patrick’s single led to three more runs.
East Carter (14-6) scored in the fifth on Karsen Prichard’s single, which scored Stephanie Tussey. The Lady Raiders added two more in the sixth when Tussey singled to center and sent home Porter and Lydia Combs.
Tussey finished 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Audrey Manning was 2 for 3.
“We have five eighth-graders starting there,” East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. “You get in these games, they see that name across the chest, they know Ashland’s always a really dominant program. We came out a little nervous, I think.”
ASHLAND 500 133 0 – 12 13 2
E. CARTER 000 012 0 – 3 8 1
Robinson and Spears; Rice, Tussey (7) and Porter. W — Robinson. L — Rice. HR — Hillard (A). 3B — Spears (A). 2B — Patrick (A), Tussey (EC).