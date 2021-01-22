WESTWOOD Fairview coach Mo Mullins raised his arms in the air after a Lady Eagles bucket in the second quarter.
Mullins saw the potential from his young team he knows is there. Fairview showed calm and executed the offensive set with the extra pass to drain a triple.
“We just have to run the offense and it will open up to you,” Mullins said. “It will present shots to you. It’s just them being so young. They are getting it. They are improving every game. They have battled every game and that is all that I can ask for as a coach.”
Ashland coach Bill Bradley also has seen the promise and possibilities his team will possess when they reach full strength. The Kittens scored in bunches and received a scoring outburst from junior Casey Wallenfelsz to record a 75-14 victory at George Cooke Memorial Gym on Friday night.
Ashland is nursing injuries and has seen plenty of youth on the floor. Wallenfelsz returned from a two-week absence to score a game-high 29 points and hit three from beyond the arc.
“That’s where Carley (Cullop) comes into it,” Bradley said. “She is a senior and a veteran. Jordan (Rakes) is also a senior. Those two have done a good job of working with each other to help with the young ones. ... They all feel comfortable with it and getting the (Wallenfelsz) twins back is big for us.”
“It’s important because we can go eight, nine deep now,” he added. “Mikayla Martin is due to come back in a couple of weeks. Once we are at full strength, we hope to have a bunch of games in February. We will compete when it comes tournament time.”
Rakes made a triumphant return to the floor where she starred for several seasons. She reached double figures with 10. Lindsay Wallenfelsz added 14 points.
“When they introduced her, they said welcome back to Westwood,” Bradley said of Rakes. “I know that got to her a little bit. She was here for a few years. She handled it very well.”
Ashland (5-2) scored the first 11 points of the contest and ended the first frame with an 8-2 run. Casey Wallenfelsz tallied 11 points in the first eight minutes to set the early tone. She connected of 12 of her 18 field goal attempts.
“Casey has been working on her shooting even though she hasn’t been able to play,” Bradley said. “The twins are both great shooters. Lindsay is known for her shooting but Casey can shoot it, too. I just love the teamwork. They always look for each other. ... It’s a good sign for us.”
The Kittens produced a 30-point second quarter to put the game out of reach before halftime. Ashland gained plenty of separation with 18 straight points midway through the stanza.
The Kittens earned their first district seeding win of the season. Bradley was impressed with his team’s focus.
“You still had to be careful,” Bradley said. “We had several players out with injuries. You can get into foul trouble. Anything can happen. Mo has done such a great job with his kids. Mo and I go way back. He is so positive with them. They will be fine.”
Cullop contributed eight points for Ashland. Josey Nelson scored six points to lead Fairview (0-6).
Mullins said he remains pleased with the direction of the program.
“Our confidence level is better than when we first started,” Mullins said. “These girls had no varsity experience. It’s a matter of acceptance. You can’t coach it. They have to accept it themselves. They have to say I’m going to be confident with my shot. They are spending extra time in the gym. We just have to take care of the basketball. I was pleased with our effort in the second half.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Cullop 3-7 0-0 8 8
L. Wallenfelsz 4-8 4-6 2 14
Sellars 3-6 1-3 6 7
C. Wallenfelsz 12-18 2-5 2 29
Rakes 5-12 0-0 6 10
S. Stevens 3-4 0-1 2 7
M. Stevens 0-1 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 6
TOTAL 27-57 7-15 32 75
FG Pct: 47.4. FT Pct: 46.7. 3-point FGs: 8-25 (Cullop 2-5, L Wallenfelsz 2-6, Sellars 0-2, C. Wallenfelsz 3-7, Rakes 0-4, S. Stevens 1-1) PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Newton 1-6 0-0 3 2
Stidham 0-7 0-0 2 0
Mi. Caskey 0-2 0-2 1 0
Nelson 2-9 0-2 4 6
Loving 2-6 0-0 6 4
Tackett 1-3 0-0 2 2
Worthington 0-2 0-0 1 0
Wallace 0-0 0-0 1 0
Ma. Caskey 0-0 0-1 1 0
Meade 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ruley 0-0 0-0 1 0
Tackett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 6-35 0-5 24 14
FG Pct: 17.1. FT Pct: 0.0. 3-point FGs: 2-16 (Newton 0-3, Stidham 0-3, Nelson 2-9, Worthington 0-1) PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
ASHLAND 19 30 14 12 — 75
FAIRVIEW 5 5 0 4 — 14