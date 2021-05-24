VANCEBURG Having already made the 16th Region Tournament is important to Scott Ingram.
It's just not the most important thing on Ashland's softball coach's mind right now. The Kittens survived a late Lewis County rally Monday and subdued the Lady Lions, 11-7.
“It's not irrelevant,” Ingram said of the region tournament in two weeks at Fleming County. “Yes, we're in the region (Ashland is the top seed in the 64th District and will face Boyd County or Fairview for the title). The district's the first step; we want to be ready to play for that.”
Senior infielder Kendall Hillard thought the Kittens had relaxed a little too much on Monday after taking a 10-0 lead in the sixth inning.
“We could get two outs, and then we let it go too much … we let go of the gas,” Hillard said.
Lewis County scored six runs in the seventh inning. Caylee Evans' three-run homer was the key hit. Lady Lions coach Joe Hampton was somewhat encouraged.
“I'm glad to see the girls stay focused at the plate,” Hampton said. “I just need the focus to be there earlier, from the get-go.”
Ashland (15-13) sent 11 batters plate-ward in a five-run sixth inning and scored once in the seventh.
“We could've scored a few more in the sixth (to) give us some insurance; we'd have been fine,” Ingram said. “And the seventh was … I'll just no comment on the seventh.”
The greater concern, at least for Lewis County: sophomore pitcher Emily Cole's right arm. She struck out 10 Monday, but walked five.
A line drive struck Cole's right hand in a May 10 loss to Greenup County. Monday, she walked three of the last four she faced.
“I think she's OK,” Hampton said. “Where she had the injury to her hand, when she came back, she was tweaking her elbow a little bit more, whipping it a little bit more. I think it caused a little discomfort in her elbow from overcompensating for the injury to the hand, to the grip.”
Cole said her hand feels better, adding that there was “a jabbing” pain in her upper arm.
“I feel like I'm not able to use my hand enough,” Cole said, “so I'm trying to use my elbow, and that's what getting to me … I might take a week off to get ready for districts.”
Both the Kittens and Lady Lions committed three errors. Monday's difference: Ashland took greater advantage.
Starting with the first inning – Camryn Cassidy scored on an error. Two batters later, Lauren Spears walked, stole second and went home on Hillard's single to left.
The Lady Lions (16-7) had baserunners in the first four innings, but none of the six scored. Shaky defense negated Cole's efforts.
Ashland's Jaedon Boggs opened the fourth with a double to left and scored when Taylor Craft's grounder caught the Lady Lions' outfield too deep and became a double. Tabitha Cassidy's grounder to second plated Craft.
Hillard scored in the fifth on Erin Patrick's grounder to Cole. Lewis County avoided the shutout in the sixth when Maddie Johnson doubled home Alanna Puente.
ASHLAND 200 215 1 – 11 8 3
LEWIS CO. 000 001 6 – 7 13 3
Robinson, Erwin (7) and Spears; Cole, Hicks (6), Puente (6) and Tackett. WP-Robinson; LP-Cole. HR-Evans (LC). 2B-Boggs (A), Craft (A), Sparks (LC), Johnson (LC).