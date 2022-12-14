ASHLAND The Ashland Kittens’ offensive attack Wednesday night looked like a culinary display from a pair of world-renowned chefs.
Kenleigh Woods and Jaidyn Gulley were the chefs and Anderson Gymnasium was their kitchen with a first-half precision performance that was as sharp as a knife.
Woods netted 14 first-half points and Gulley added 11 as the Kittens sliced and diced their way to a 69-36, running-clock win over Ironton. The game remained scoreless for over a minute until a Woods free throw ignited a personal 6-0 run capped off by a corner 3. Gulley followed with a stick-back and a layup off an Ironton turnover to push the lead to 12 points.
After Woods’s first field goal fell through the net, Ashland was finally able to jump into its full-court press and the result was eye-popping. Ashland (5-1) nearly forced as many turnovers (29) as Ironton scored points, with several leading to layups on the back end.
“The press sets the tone for us,” Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis said. “We struggle if we have to slow it down. That is something we have to work on because if I scouted us, that’s what I would do. We missed a couple buckets in the beginning, a couple easy ones, but once we made it and got into the press, things really started flowing.”
Ella Sellars netted her first triple of the night to push the Ashland lead to 15-0 as the Kittens started finding open jumpers out of their transition offense.
“We have tried to teach our guards that not everything is a layup,” Davis said. “When you can get into the gap and get into the lane and play off two feet, you have more options out there to see what you’ve got. They’re out there learning and doing a lot better.”
Ashland’s lead grew to 15 before Ironton dented the scoreboard with an Emerson White free throw. Gulley closed the half with a straightaway triple and a reverse layup to end the half and a 40-14 lead at the break.
“We moved really good starting out,” Davis said. “We got stagnant a little bit later, but that is our goal, to come out pretty fast and get after you.”
Woods led the Kittens with 21 points. Gulley tossed in 14. Sellars added 13.
Ashland opened the second half on a 7-2 run with a pair of Fighting Tigers turnovers leading directly to layups.
“That is our aim,” Davis said. “Get it and go. We want to get (our opponent) at 29 and keep our turnovers in single digits. Doesn’t always happen, and we aren’t totally executing our transition real well right now with the turnovers, but we are getting there and they are going after it.”
Isabel Morgan led Ironton (0-7) with 11 points.
Ashland travels to Lewis County Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Ironton hosts Portsmouth on Monday.
IRONTON FG FT REB TP
Deer 2-4 0-0 4 4
E. Williams 3-6 1-1 4 8
Carpenter 3-4 0-0 4 6
K. Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Morgan 0-0 0-0 0 0
White 2-5 1-2 1 5
Henderson 1-2 0-0 1 2
Martin 0-2 0-0 1 0
McCall 0-0 0-0 1 0
Neal 0-0 0-0 2 0
Patterson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Young 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 15-31 5-5 20 36
FG Pct.: 48.4. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 1-6 (Williams 1-1, Morgan 0-3, White 0-2) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 29.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 8-9 4-6 3 21
Karle 3-8 0-0 1 6
J. Gulley 6-10 1-2 4 14
Sellars 6-12 0-0 5 13
A. Gulley 1-2 0-0 1 2
Delaney 1-1 0-0 1 2
Rogers 3-5 0-0 0 6
Duckwyler 1-1 1-2 2 3
Black 0-1 0-0 0 0
Troxler 0-0 2-2 1 2
Lucas 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 29-50 8-13 18 69
FG Pct.: 58.0. FT Pct.: 61.5. 3-pointers: 3-7 (Woods 1-1, Karle 0-1, J. Gulley 1-1, Sellars 1-2, A. Gulley 0-1, Lucas 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
IRONTON 5 9 14 8 — 36
ASHLAND 19 21 20 9 — 69
Officials: Ryan Tomolonis, Paige Hurst and Madison Jones.