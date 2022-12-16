VANCEBURG Friday’s late second-quarter sequence told the story.
Lewis County had pulled to within 26-23 against visiting Ashland with 2:19 to go in the second quarter on Sarah Paige Weddington’s three points in 28 seconds – whereupon the Kittens finished with a 7-0 run, a 35-23 halftime lead and a 60-43 win.
Ashland won its fifth straight game and improved to 6-1. Kenleigh Woods led the Kittens with 17 points, and Ella Sellars added 15.
“It’s great; we work really hard in practice,” Sellars said. “Just to see our hard work pay off and see it come out on the court, our team chemistry keeps on building game by game.”
Woods tallied all her points – including three 3s (two from the right corner and one from the left) – in the first half. She couldn’t remember having such a strong 16 minutes.
“Maybe a long time ago, but not recently,” she said. “I just had to come off strong and warm up.”
It would have been wrong to ignore Ashland’s defense, which allowed 46 points a game going into Friday. The Kittens’ 1-2-1-1 full-court press stymied the Lions all night. After a Weddington free throw with 1:51 before intermission, Lewis County didn’t score again until Kaitlyn Gilbert’s 3 from the right corner with 2:36 to go in the third.
Lewis County played shorthanded. Point guard Liv Campbell was out with a sprained left ankle she suffered in a 40-35 win over Bracken County.
“I tried a … shot, and when I landed, I landed on somebody’s foot,” Campbell said.
After Lewis County closed to 26-23, Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis called a 60-second timeout.
“We came out flat,” Davis said. “We let Weddington kind of own us the first half.”
From there, the Kittens hurried away. In order: Jenna DeLaney for two from the right corner, Woods’s steal from Weddington and layup, and Gabby Karle’s steal, score and free throw with 20.5 seconds to go.
“We talk about finishing quarters, and we didn’t do it,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said. “Credit Ashland; they got in us in the half-court, and we weren’t able to get the basketball where we wanted to get it to.
“And we lost ourselves, and you can’t do that.”
Not only did Ashland take its 12-point halftime lead, but the 1-2-1-1 press started forcing the Lions to the sideline and causing turnovers.
“Push them to the sideline, take away the middle and strong trap,” Davis said.
Ashland may have known things were going well a little more than two minutes into the third quarter, when the Kittens’ Aryanna Gulley tilted her head behind her and knocked down a reverse layup.
Woods sat out most of the second half.
“She plays so hard sometimes,” Davis said. “She has asthma. She plays so hard sometimes that she gets a little anxious; we’ve just got to calm her back down."
Lewis County’s (5-2) two-game win string ended. Weddington led the Lions with 16 points.
ASHLAND 16 19 12 13 – 60
LEWIS CO. 10 13 5 15 – 43
Ashland (60) — Woods 17, Duckwyler 2, Karle 6, J. Gulley 6, A. Gulley 8, Sellars 15, Delaney 4. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Woods 3, A. Gulley 2, Sellars). FT: 6-7. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Lewis Co. (43) — .Johnson 9, Arnold 6, Gilbert 8, Weddington 16, Highfield 4. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Johnson 2, Gilbert 2, Weddington). FT: 6-12. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.