PAINTSVILLE The Ashland Kittens took on the Paintsville Lady Tigers tonight in Johnson County in a closely matched battle. The Kittens jumped out to an 8-0 lead for the first 2:10 of the game with a 3 from Paintsville’s Chloe Hannah putting the Tigers on the board. Trimble’s Tigers clawed back in the first, outscoring Ashland 14-12 to close out the quarter, but the Kittens eventually prevailed 58-53 on Friday night.
Ashland seemed to come out hot again with a quick five points in the second quarter, but were bitten by the turnover bug, giving possession to Paintsville six times in the second. Freshman Ella Sellers snagged her third foul early, leaving the Kittens without their leading scorer for the rest of the half. Foul trouble provided an opening for the Tigers, who gained their first lead of the game with 1:45 remaining in the second, with 11 of Paintsville’s 15 points coming from the charity stripe. The scoring drought for Ashland gave Paintsville the opportunity to close the half in the lead, 29-25.
The Kittens weren’t ready to quit in the third, coming out of the locker room with a fast bucket and a three. Exchanges of buckets back and forth for Ashland and Paintsville bring the game neck-and-neck at 33-33 at 4:33 in the third quarter. Sellers drives to the basket, scores, gets the and-1 call, and sinks the free throw to give Ashland the lead for the first time since before the half. The lead changes several times during the game with dominating performances from Ashland and Paintsville post players Mikayla Martin and Emi Preece, pulling down boards and scoring off drop-steps, up and unders, and back door cuts. The third quarter closes with Ashland leading 41-39.
Despite a hard-fought effort from Paintsville, with four lead changes and three ties coming in the final quarter, the Ashland Kittens remained composed, stretching the lead to five points with 50.3 seconds left in the game. Preece scores a final post-move bucket before fouling out with 15.6 to go.
“We battled all night," Paintsville coach Les Trimble said. "Our effort is always solid. We got behind 8-0 early, but came back to take the lead at half by four. Iyt was a hard fought game. Ashland just made some big shots down the stretch and we didn’t counter. It was a ‘possession’ game. It was great effort by both teams.”
"This was a gutsy win by my girls," Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. "We got in foul trouble early but showed maturity late in the game. We kept our heads and got the win. Paintsville is a good team and extremely physical. I'm proud of our performance down the stretch.”