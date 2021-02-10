OLIVE HILL When Ashland needed to pick up its energy level in the second half, the Kittens had to look no further than their own bench.
Ashland trailed West Carter by 10 points at intermission on Tuesday night. Coach Bill Bradley said his team was lacking one important element and a lively Kittens sideline was willing to help spark the comeback.
“It’s all we talked about at halftime,” Bradley said. “We were trying hard but there wasn’t enough energy. It was everybody on the team. It was energy and defense. They really picked their defense up in the second half. It was all energy, the bench included. Everybody was into it.”
The halftime message was well received as Ashland scored the first 10 points of the third quarter. A few minutes later, Khia Robinson recorded a basket down low to give her team their first lead and the Kittens would not relinquish it the rest of the way.
The Kittens held off the Lady Comets down the stretch to secure a 68-61 win at John “Hop” Brown Court.
“Coach gave us a pep talk at halftime,” Ashland junior Casey Wallenfelsz said. “He said to come out and be stronger. We are on a losing streak, so we had to come out with a win even if it’s on their Senior Night. We took advantage of that (message) and got hyped.”
West Carter honored its four seniors before the contest and the players helped the Lady Comets grab a quick lead.
Seniors Kara Jordan, Kylie Gilliam and Peyton Steagall all contributed early buckets as the Lady Comets hit their first five shots against the Kittens. Jordan completed a three-point play and Steagall recorded the same behind the arc for a 10-2 advantage.
“I give (West Carter) credit,” Bradley said. “They came out and hit shots. They were fired up and had more energy than we did. Once we got into the flow, Carley (Cullop) ran the show again. She did a good job. I thought Casey did a good job guarding Allie Stone. She made her work and I think they got a little tired. We just wanted to keep running and it really paid off for us.”
Wallenfelsz had a team-high 19 points and splashed in two 3-pointers. She also accepted the role of guarding one of the region’s top players.
“She is really tough,” Wallenfelsz said of Stone. “She gave me a challenge. Coach told me to lock down and stay in one position and stay strong. That’s what I did to fulfill my position.”
West Carter ended the opening quarter hitting 10 of 15 shots. The Lady Comets’ lead grew to 39-23 on a Jordan layup with two minutes remaining in the first half.
“This group is special,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said of her four seniors that includes Kayleigh Rayburn. “Everyone plays their role, and they play it really well. Knowing that when they go out there, they are doing whatever it takes for the team to win and they are not worrying about themselves. It is very special having all four players like that.”
Ashland had four players reach double figures. Robinson tallied 16 points, Ella Sellars added 15 and Carley Cullop produced 11.
Sellars has increased her scoring but Bradley said she does the little things to help the team late in games.
“It’s just her,” Bradley said. “She got big rebounds, a big charge and she hit her free throws tonight. She didn’t play any varsity last year. She is playing really mature right now.”
Bradley said sharing the wealth has been a common occurrence for the Kittens this season.
“We’ve had six games where we’ve had four in double figures,” Bradley said. “It is a key. There is no superstar on this team. We have Mikayla (Martin). She’s an All-Area player and she will be back very soon. We are sharing the ball, and no one is selfish. They just want to win.”
Ashland found new life to start the third quarter and outscored their opponents, 21-7, in the frame. The Kittens found success around the basket. During a 14-2 spurt, all of the Ashland offense was delivered from close range.
The Kittens lead grew to eight points, but West Carter (5-4) countered with a 6-0 surge. The contest featured one tie in a close and contested final quarter. The Lady Comets closed the gap to a point on two separate occasions, but Ashland stayed ahead at the free throw line.
Ashland (8-5) increased its energy on the defensive end to ignite the rally. The Kittens forced 20 turnovers, including 14 in the final 16 minutes.
“We came out flat (in the second half),” Conn said. “Ashland came out to win the game. We addressed that before we went out. They are going to make a good run. Ashland is a good team. They make runs all the time. You see that in every game they play.”
“We had to come out as strong as we did in the first half. We didn’t and they came out and pushed us around. You have to give props to them. They pushed us to where we didn’t want to go, and we let them.”
Stone led the way with 21 points for West Carter (5-4). Jordan finished 15 points after completing a 7-of-7 shooting night. Gilliam had 10 points.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Robinson 7-13 1-1 6 16
Cullop 4-13 2-4 4 11
Sellars 4-8 7-9 3 15
Rakes 2-8 0-1 2 4
C. Wallenfelsz 6-11 5-5 3 19
L. Wallenfelsz 1-1 0-0 2 3
Team 2
TOTAL 24-54 15-20 22 68
FG Pct: 44.4. FT Pct: 75.8. 3-point FGs: 5-19 (Robinson 1-4, Cullop 1-8, Rakes 0-1, C. Wallenfelsz 2-5, L. Wallenfelsz 1-1) PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Stone 7-16 6-7 5 21
Rayburn 1-1 0-0 0 2
Jordan 7-7 1-1 2 15
Gilliam 3-8 4-4 7 10
Steagall 2-3 0-0 3 6
Middleton 2-7 2-2 3 7
Bond 0-2 0-0 3 0
Henderson 0-2 0-0 3 0
Team 4
TOTAL 22-46 13-14 30 61
FG Pct: 47.8. FT Pct: 92.9. 3-point FGs: 4-12 (Stone 1-3, Steagall 2-2, Middleton 1-6, Henderson 0-1) PF: 19. Fouled out: Jordan. Turnovers: 20.
ASHLAND 14 17 21 16 — 68
W. CARTER 26 15 7 13 — 61
Officials: Dave Wheeler, Kenny Huddleston, Jeff Fraley