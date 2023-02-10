ASHLAND Ashland defeated Boyd County in a physical battle on Friday night 73-68, in a game that is sure to boost the Kittens' momentum as teams head towards the postseason.
“We’re here to compete and that’s what we did,” Ashland coach Stacy Davis summed up the win. “They played their hearts out.”
While the game was close the whole night, Ashland took a lead to close the third quarter that it would keep until the end of the game.
“We didn’t do enough to win,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “We made too many turnovers. We have to take care of the ball better. Another thing we talked about all week was keeping Kenliegh (Woods) out of the paint and we didn’t.”
The first quarter was a dead heat in which neither team able to take a clear, long-term advantage.
Boyd County junior Audrey Biggs put up eight points, making four straight baskets after missing her first attempt.
Ashland sophomore Kenleigh Woods was equally productive in the opening frame, going 4 of 5 from the field with 10 points.
With a 21-21 tie going into the second quarter, the Lions pulled ahead early and looked to find a rhythm as the quarter progressed.
The Kittens, however, took advantage of a chaotic and physical final two minutes to go on a 7-2 run to tie the game again at halftime.
“All we told them at the half was, ‘You’ve got them on the ropes; get physical with them, get it up and down the floor,’” Davis said.
At the break, Woods led in scoring with 17 points.
Boyd County was led by Biggs with 12.
Neither team could seem to get things going from behind the arc, with the Lions going 1 of 6 and the Kittens 2 of 8 in the first half.
Despite this shooting effort, it was an early 3-pointer from junior Ella Sellars that put the Kittens in front to start the second half.
A few minutes later, the Kittens forced three straight turnovers to go up 49-43, the largest lead for either team to that point.
The game was a physical one. At times, it looked more like a football game than a basketball game.
The Kittens brought that fight despite already being a player down coming in. Jaiden Gulley is still out in concussion protocol.
“That just builds confidence in all of them,” Davis said of her team’s toughness. “Everyone’s worried that Jaiden’s not playing, but this builds confidence and when we get her back, it’ll just make us stronger.
As the physicality of the game increased, Boyd County managed to tie things back up at 53-53.
The Kittens would respond to close the third frame up two.
That’s where Ashland never looked back. Sellars would come up big again for the Kittens to close out the game, putting up another 10 points.
Freshman Gabby Karle would be sent to the line multiple times late for Ashland, where she hit 5 of 8 to help keep Boyd County at bay.
“Credit to them, Fraley said. “Kenliegh is really, really good. Ella had a big night for them and the Karle girl stepped up and hit some shots for them. They were physical with us, but it’s okay. We’ll get better. There’s nothing we did that we can’t correct. We’ll go back home and work on it.”
The win comes less than two weeks after Boyd County won a close battle against the Kittens at home. The Lions nearly saw that game slip through its fingers before junior Taylor Bartrum made a basket with just seconds remaining in the contest.
Davis feels like this win makes up for the missed opportunity from Jan. 28.
“Just to get over the hump and beating Boyd after they got us on a last second shot, it’s a big confidence boost,” Davis said. “The intensity they played with, all five starters and Brooklyn Duckwyler coming off the bench, they get after it defensively. That’s what we’ve talked about all year long, if we can get out and pressure guards like that, we can beat anybody.”
Woods would finish the night as leading scorer with 29 points.
The Lions were led by Biggs with 22.
Ashland (20-6) plays again at home on Monday against Montgomery County.
“The same intensity level,” Davis said of what she wanted to see from her team on Monday. “We want to carry it through.”
Boyd County (18-7) looks to bounce back when it hosts Russell on Monday as part of a boys/girls doubleheader.
“I just want to see us bounce back,” Fraley said. “We’re going to see a very similar team to what we saw tonight. They’re going to press us and they’ve got Shaelyn [Steele] who does a great job of getting in the paint. So, again, we’ll have to keep her out of the paint and take care of the basketball.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Biggs 9-15 4-6 6 22
Jordan 9-15 2-3 12 20
Bartrum 6-10 1-2 7 13
Neese 2-8 2-2 2 7
Opell 1-4 2-2 0 4
Stevens 1-2 0-0 3 2
TEAM 4
TOTAL 28-54 11-15 34 68
FG Pct.: 51.9. FT Pct.: 73.3. 3-pointers: 1-8 (Neese 1-5, Jordan 0-1, Bartrum 0-2). PF: 18. Fouled out: Bartrum. Turnovers: 17
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 10-19 9-11 2 29
Sellars 8-16 7-8 5 26
Karle 4-9 5-8 8 13
Gulley 1-2 0-0 1 3
Delaney 1-6 0-2 2 2
Duckwyler 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 24-53 21-29 22 73
FG Pct.: 45.3. FT Pct.: 72.4. 3-pointers: 4-16 (Sellars 3-7, Gulley 1-1, Delaney 0-1, Duckwyler 0-1, Karle 0-3, Woods 0-3). PF: 13 Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9
BOYD CO. 21 16 16 15 — 68
ASHLAND 21 16 18 18 — 73
Officials: Maurio McKissick, Jordan Barker, Dave Anderson
