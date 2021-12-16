ASHLAND Ashland’s girls kept rolling Thursday night, beating depleted but fiery Lewis County, 60-52.
The win puts the Kittens at 5-0 in the early going.
Lewis County’s starting five played all 32 minutes.
“It’s tough on them physically, but we’re focusing on getting mentally stronger,” Lions coach Jay Fite said.
“They are a really well-conditioned team,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said of the Lions. “Coach Fite does a great job with them.”
Both sides attacked the rim aggressively from the tip, with no regard to bench depth.
Ashland’s Mikayla Martin accounted for much of the Kittens’ points early on, scoring the first seven from the field and the line.
A three from Lewis County’s Carriann Highfield helped keep the Lions within one, 13-12, going into the second quarter.
“We managed it as a four-minute battle,” Fite said. “We wanted to win as manny as those battles as we could.”
The short-handed status of the Lions started to show in the second, as Sarah Paige Weddington picked up her third foul but couldn’t afford to come out.
The Kittens kept applying a smothering defense and really tried to take full advantage of the lack of bench for the Lions.
“We had our matchups and we kept to it,” Bradley said.
The Kittens found success from the perimeter in the second quarter, with three different players sinking shots from beyond the arc.
To Lewis County’s credit, the starting five never slowed down in the second quarter.
The Lions’ ability to create a fair amount of shots and force a few turnovers kept the game at a respectable 31-22 score at the half, in favor of Ashland.
Ashland came out the second half ready to run away with things. A nine-point game became a 14-point game quicker than Urban Meyer’s NFL career.
Fite was calling a timeout just a minute into the second half, down 39-25.
With a 3 from Weddington along with some good defense, the Lions put a stop to those runaway plans and closed the gap with the Kittens.
With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Lewis County trailed just 41-37.
Against all odds, the Lions took advantage of every opportunity they had and entered the fourth quarter down just one point, 44-43.
Lewis County came out and promptly took the lead off a layup from Weddington to make it 45-44.
“I think once we lost the lead, it was a wake-up call,” Bradley said. “We really gutted out at that point.”
Both teams traded jabs, but a 3 from Kenleigh Woods made the difference, as the Lions called timeout down 49-47 with 3:44 to go in the fourth.
“If we knew we would’ve been in that situation, down two late in the fourth, we would’ve taken it,” Fite said.
Coming out of the timeout, Ashland finally put some separation between itself and Lewis County, going up 58-52 after an 11-3 run with just a minute left in the game as the Lions’ stamina finally began to fade.
“I think they got tired there at the end,” Bradley said. “That was our plan, wear them down, force turnovers, and I think it worked out.”
Lewis County tried to foul its way back into things and was given some opportunities with missed free throws late from Ashland, but it was all for naught.
The Kittens sealed the deal, 60-52.
“I can’t say enough about our team’s fight and grit,” Fite said. “It was on display tonight.”
Ashland’s leading scorer was Woods with 16, while Weddington led both teams with 21.