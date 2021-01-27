RUSSELL Bill Bradley knows how Mandy Layne has felt this week.
Layne’s Russell squad played its third of three games on Wednesday night without four starters, sitting out for COVID-19-related reasons.
Six members of Ashland’s 2020 rotation under Bradley are gone to graduation or transfer, and one is sitting, injured. The Kittens have pieced things together well enough to improve to 6-2 on Wednesday night with a 59-51 win over the Lady Devils at Marvin Meredith Gym.
“Confidence is there,” Bradley said. “They’ve learned to play with each other now. We lost so much from last year, and then lost Mikayla (Martin, a starting post player, to a torn ACL in the offseason). It’s a whole new team, plus we’ve got eighth- and ninth-graders playing. It’s gonna be a process.”
The process continued Wednesday with a win over defending region champion Russell, which even shorthanded gave a good fight by rallying from 15-3 down four minutes in to come within two in the second quarter.
Ashland parried that challenge with a pivotal 3-pointer from Carley Cullop and a drive by Khia Robinson. Undeterred, Russell cut an 18-point third-quarter deficit to seven in the final minute but could get no closer.
Lindsay Wallenfelsz scored 17 points and Casey Wallenfelsz dropped in 12 for the Kittens (6-2). The twin sisters — formerly Lady Devils before transferring to Ashland — combined for six 3-pointers.
“I think it’s all started to come together,” Bradley said. “We get Mikayla back in three weeks. I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Nine of the previous 12 Ashland-Russell games had been decided by two possessions or fewer. That didn’t happen Wednesday night, but the Lady Devils didn’t miss by much.
“We haven’t gotten to really practice our offense a ton, but it’ll be exciting,” Lady Devils coach Mandy Layne said. “If we have a kid foul out, we have a kid in quarantine, all the things right now that could happen, it’s really nice to know we could put a kid in there and they’re prepared.”
Aubrey Hill, the lone projected starter Russell has available — until today, when everyone is expected back — posted 20 points and 15 rebounds.
That was despite Ashland double-teaming her for three-fourths of the game, according to Bradley’s estimation.
“Didn’t matter,” the Kittens coach said. “She dominated us tonight, let’s face it.”
Ava Quinn scored 13 points and Josie Atkins tallied 11 for Russell (2-2).
“We knew we had to give something up, so we started sloughing off certain players,” Bradley said, “but even they knocked some shots down tonight.”
That was what Layne had hoped to see, and something she thinks the Lady Devils can use even when they get back to full strength.
“I was really, really happy with Ava to step up and shoot the thing,” Layne said, chuckling. “It was an awesome group to coach. I’m really looking forward because my bench got longer, and I really feel confident that I can put them in pressure situations.”
Russell responded in pressure situations Wednesday, but Ashland had enough to meet each challenge.
Down 12 points early, Russell rolled up a 15-5 run to cut its deficit to two with three minutes to go in the second quarter. And the Lady Devils defense felt it had what it wanted, with the Kittens’ Cullop holding the ball just a step shy of the volleyball line.
Cullop shot anyway. And swished it.
“I’ll take the hit on that, because I said, let her make one (before pressuring deep),” Layne said. “And kudos to (Cullop) for hitting a 3-pointer from there and kinda getting the momentum back on their side.”
The Kittens led by seven at halftime after Casey Wallenfelsz’s transition layup at the horn, and Ashland started the second half on a 16-5 run. That gave the Kittens enough cushion to withstand another Russell run late.
Cullop, playing hours after the funeral of her grandmother, Karen Baker, came up with eight points and eight rebounds, tying Ella Sellars for Ashland’s team lead in boards. She also provided the second-quarter shot to stem Russell’s run and helped the Kittens run their offense and protect their lead down the stretch.
Cullop, the only player from last year’s regular rotation from the Kittens on the floor on Wednesday night, sees the same progress from her teammates that her coach does. She pointed to a lesson learned from last week’s loss to Ohio state-ranked Notre Dame.
“We definitely needed that game against Notre Dame,” Cullop said. “It taught us that we have to communicate more and see each other down the floor, and we did that today. We communicated on one possession — Jordan (Rakes) pushed someone through for a back door, wide open.”
The Kittens ended a five-game series losing streak. The teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 22 at Ashland.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
L. Wallenfelsz 6-9 1-2 3 17
Sellars 2-6 3-5 8 7
C. Wallenfelsz 5-10 0-0 3 12
Rakes 4-7 0-2 5 9
Cullop 3-9 1-2 8 8
Robinson 2-7 2-2 4 6
S. Stevens 0-0 0-0 2 0
Team 2
TOTAL 22-48 7-13 35 59
FG Pct.: 45.8. FT Pct.: 53.8. 3-pointers: 8-22 (L. Wallenfelsz 4-6, C. Wallenfelsz 2-5, Rakes 1-3, Cullop 1-5, Robinson 0-3). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Sanders 1-8 0-0 7 2
Hester 1-3 0-0 2 2
Atkins 4-14 3-5 5 11
Quinn 6-8 1-1 2 13
Hill 8-17 4-6 15 20
Darnell 1-8 0-0 3 3
Team 4
TOTAL 21-59 8-12 38 51
FG Pct.: 35.6. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 1-9 (Darnell 1-5, Hester 0-1, Sanders 0-3). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.
ASHLAND 20 11 18 10 — 59
RUSSELL 10 14 8 19 — 51
Officials: Charlie Graham, Madison Jones and Aaron Arnold.
