ASHLAND Ella Sellars scored 16 points to pace Ashland's offense on Saturday night, but two other plays she made late were as critical or more to the Kittens' marquee victory on opening night.
Sellars cleaned the offensive glass to produce the game-tying bucket with 1:44 to play against Pikeville, and Lindsay Wallenfelsz dropped in two free throws on Ashland's next trip down for the 11th lead change of the second half.
Sellars ensured that would be the last one by stealing a Panthers pass with 27 seconds remaining.
Sellars made two foul shots on the Kittens' ensuing trip for a two-possession lead and Ashland held off the three-time defending 15th Region Tournament champions, 52-48, at Anderson Gym.
"It's great," Sellars said of the win. "It gives us a lot of confidence going into other games to beat them, who's gone to State three years, and it shows us that we have what it takes to win the region and go to State too."
Sophomore Jaidyn Gulley added 14 points in her first varsity game for Ashland. She had four of them during the Kittens' 8-1 run to close the second quarter, which lifted Ashland from an eight-point deficit into position for an ultra-competitive second half.
"To come out with the confidence (Gulley) had, being her first varsity game, that was amazing," Kittens coach Bill Bradley said.
The same descriptor would fit for Trinity Rowe. The Pikeville sophomore, who holds multiple Division I offers, tallied a game-high 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field. Her last bucket, a one-hander in the lane, put the Panthers up, 46-44, with 2:11 to play.
Ashland missed its first shot the next time down the floor. With standout post player Mikayla Martin having fouled out, Sellars took it upon herself to crash the boards.
"Mikayla, she is very aggressive on the offensive boards," Sellars said, "and I knew someone had to step in and be that aggressive and get the putbacks."
She did, tying the game, and Ashland never trailed again, though it took one more play to get enough separation for that.
Down 48-46 after Wallenfelsz's free throws upon being fouled on a fourth-chance opportunity with 43.2 seconds left, Pikeville sought another tie or lead change. Rowe brought the ball across the timeline, at which point Ashland ran two defenders at her to make her give the ball up.
Rowe threw it cross-court -- where Sellars was waiting.
"We knew somebody would be open," Bradley said. "We told Ella, 'You be guarding too; read her eyes and try to get you a steal.' Ella's a tremendous defender. That was the biggest play of the game, no doubt."
It was one in a series of learning experiences for Pikeville, coach Kristy Orem said.
"We trust Trinity with the ball in her hand, and we let her make decisions a lot of times," Orem said. "We gotta recognize, probably somebody should've come to the ball instead of going away from the ball. ... They'll watch it (on film) and they'll learn and they'll make that adjustment."
Sellars was fouled on the other end and made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 16.2 seconds to go. Pikeville's Kylie Hall got loose behind the Kittens' pressure with six seconds to play to get the Panthers back within two points, but Ashland's Kenleigh Woods converted both ends of a bonus at :02.5 to seal it.
Those were the last of Ashland's eight consecutive free throws over the final 2:22. Prior to that, the Kittens were 1 for 10 at the charity stripe.
"We told them at halftime, just slow down a little bit on your free throws," Bradley said. "They were all rushing them. And it's the first game. You just jack it up and not think about it. The last few, you could just tell they slowed the process down a little bit and they made them.
"And they were all clutch too. That's what I'm most proud of. They hit 'em in crunch time."
Pikeville (1-1) enjoyed a 36-21 edge on the glass, with Martin sidelined for all but 4:49 of the first half with three quick fouls and fouled out with 4:17 remaining.
But Ashland (1-0) took care of the ball and harried Pikeville defensively to negate some of that deficit. The Kittens forced 18 turnovers and committed only six.
"I can't believe we only forced (six) turnovers," Orem said. "Credit to them. And then we just didn't take care of the ball down the stretch.
"That's what we wanted; we want to be in situations like that where we gotta handle possessions, and we just didn't."
Rylee Theiss grabbed 10 boards for Pikeville.
Ashland beat the Panthers for the first time since Jan. 6, 2007. The teams have only met three times since then -- all in the last 24 months.
PIKEVILLE FG FT REB TP
Ratliff 2-3 1-2 5 6
Rowe 10-13 3-4 1 24
Whited 4-11 0-0 1 8
K. Hall 1-3 0-0 6 2
Theiss 2-7 0-0 10 4
Jackson 2-3 0-1 8 4
K.G. Hall 0-1 0-0 3 0
Team 2
TOTAL 21-41 4-7 36 48
FG Pct.: 51.2. FT Pct.: 57.1. 3-pointers: 2-11 (Ratliff 1-2, Rowe 1-3, Whited 0-5, K.G. Hall 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Gulley 6-10 0-1 4 14
L. Wallenfelsz 0-4 3-4 3 3
Sellars 5-11 4-6 6 16
C. Wallenfelsz 4-7 0-5 4 9
Martin 2-5 0-0 3 4
Thomas 1-1 0-0 0 2
Woods 1-8 2-2 0 4
Team 1
TOTAL 19-46 9-18 21 52
FG Pct.: 41.3. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 5-17 (Gulley 2-4, Sellars 2-4, C. Wallenfelsz 1-2, L. Wallenfelsz 0-4, Woods 0-3). PF: 14. Fouled out: Martin. Turnovers: 6.
PIKEVILLE 17 7 12 12 -- 48
ASHLAND 15 8 15 14 -- 52
Officials: Bill Renzi, Michael Ginn and Charles Graham.