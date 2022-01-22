ASHLAND Ella Sellars walked out of Ashland’s locker room at Anderson Gym after the Kittens’ 45-42 victory over Boyd County on Friday night to see Mikayla Martin being interviewed.
Sellars tapped Martin on the shoulder and flexed her arms.
Martin had just finished the heavy lifting for Ashland, pitching in 18 points and clearing 23 rebounds — not a typo.
"I just knew I had to get that ball," Martin said. "I was diving on the floor. Every single time I saw that ball, I just gave my full effort to get that."
Martin, a 53.8% free-throw shooter this season coming into Friday night's game, made 10 of 12 charity tosses, including the last nine she shot.
The Kittens needed every one of them against their county and 64th District archrival.
"It was a grind-out," Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. "It's gonna be between us and them, and them and Russell, and us and Russell. It's gonna be a grind-out game, so it's gonna be, again, who outworks somebody and keeps their cool and keeps their turnovers down."
Taylor Bartrum scored 12 points for Boyd County (9-5, 1-1 district seeding). Jasmine Jordan dropped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
The fourth quarter featured nine lead changes, the last one courtesy of Ashland’s Lindsay Wallenfelsz's 3-pointer that put the Kittens up 41-39 with 2:17 to play.
Martin converted both ends of a one-and-one twice after that to give Ashland (9-2, 2-0 district seeding) a two-possession lead.
Martin said she found a little extra motivation to make them courtesy of some on-court chatter.
"One of those girls said, 'Oh, she can't shoot,'" Martin said with a grin. "So I put in my head, I'm like, you know what, I'm gonna make them all. ... I'll be shaky in the game sometimes, but it was, 'You need to focus and concentrate,' and I did it. I'm glad I took my time on them."
Down six points in the final minute, Bartrum got the Lions back within three with a trey that went down, out, off the glass and back down with 30.9 seconds to play.
After the teams traded turnovers and Ashland missed the front end of another one-and-one, Boyd County got the ball back down three in the final seconds. Coming out of a timeout, the Lions got a corner triple off to tie at the horn, but it sailed over the rim.
Boyd County played the last 3:12 without 20.3-point-per-game scorer Audrey Biggs, who fouled out on the defensive glass.
That was part of a tough night in the foul column for the Lions, who were whistled for 15 fouls to the Kittens' nine, including a 9-4 margin in the second half.
After pausing to consider the right wording, Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said he "adamantly disagreed on several calls."
Fraley didn't want that observation to take away from Ashland's defensive effort. The Kittens held Biggs to seven points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field. Sellars primarily shadowed Biggs, with lots of help.
"They played a great defensive game," Fraley said of Ashland. "They had a great game plan. We just didn't execute in some places, and it caught up with us."
Boyd County led 24-17 at halftime on the strength of a 9-2 spurt to close the second quarter, capped by Bartrum's driving shot at the horn. Ashland got itself back within one entering the fourth quarter by outscoring the Lions 11-5 in the third frame.
Bradley called Martin "an animal on the boards." Fraley concurred.
"She's just a workhorse," Fraley said. "She gets in there, she doesn't stop, she goes after the ball until she gets it. Kudos to her."
Wallenfelsz came up with two key fourth-quarter treys after missing her first six 3-pointers and first eight field-goal tries.
"We make her shoot," Bradley said. "That's her job. We say, I don't care how many she misses, she's gotta keep shooting. She was cool with it."
With the win, Ashland tied for its best start through 11 games since the KHSAA began implementing comprehensive online records in 1998. The Kittens won for just the third time in the teams’ last 20 meetings.
The series is scheduled to reconvene on Feb. 10 in Summit.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 5-12 1-2 5 12
Opell 2-4 0-0 2 4
Neese 3-6 0-0 0 7
Biggs 2-7 3-6 4 7
Jordan 5-11 0-1 9 10
S. Stevens 1-3 0-0 3 2
Stewart 0-1 0-0 1 0
Team 3
TOTAL 18-44 4-9 27 42
FG Pct.: 40.9. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 2-6 (Bartrum 1-2, Neese 1-4). PF: 15. Fouled out: Biggs. Turnovers: 13.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 2-10 3-4 2 7
Sellars 3-9 0-0 2 8
L. Wallenfelsz 2-11 0-0 0 6
C. Wallenfelsz 1-2 0-0 1 3
Martin 4-11 10-12 23 18
J. Gulley 1-4 0-1 3 3
Team 6
TOTAL 13-47 13-17 37 45
FG Pct.: 27.7. FT Pct.: 76.5. 3-pointers: 6-21 (Sellars 2-5, L. Wallenfelsz 2-9, C. Wallenfelsz 1-1, J. Gulley 1-4, Woods 0-2). PF: 9. Fouled out None. Turnovers: 12.
BOYD CO. 13 11 5 13 — 42
ASHLAND 10 7 11 17 — 45
Officials: Maurio McKissick, Charlie Graham and Justin Middleton.