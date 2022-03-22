ASHLAND Ashland used its speed to get back in the contest, and then the Kittens’ bats quickly put the game out of reach.
Ashland scored 16 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to produce an early finish in its home opener with a 17-4 win over Russell on Tuesday.
The Kittens will miss two senior leaders for the entire season, but the team has responded to the added adversity by putting 30 tallies on the tote board through the first two games of the year.
Even though it’s only a small sample size, Ashland coach Scott Ingram said the offense has been a bright spot so far.
“We swing it pretty daggone good,” Ingram said. “It wasn’t that I thought we weren’t talented. We were just unproven. You just have to see how kids will respond when the lights are on. We’ve had two good outings against two top pitchers.
“(Russell) is a great team,” he added. “Let’s not make any mistake about it. It’s early. These games can happen in March. We’ve had a good start.”
It didn’t begin that way for the Kittens. The Red Devils collected two runs in its first at-bat. Russell got the first two runners on base and Alli Rulen knocked them both in with a single.
Ashland starting pitcher Jada Erwin settled down quickly and put the Kittens on top by driving in a pair of runs with double and a single in her two appearances at the plate.
The junior hurled a shutout against Greenup County on Monday night and allowed just one earned run in her second victory in the circle this season.
“Something that Jada struggled with last year didn’t faze her tonight,” Ingram said. “It didn’t faze her last night. Greenup had a couple of scoring opportunities. We weren’t flawless in the field tonight. That’s going to happen. She responded. It doesn’t bother her. It’s how you have to be (during the game). It has to be pitch to pitch.”
Russell coach Nikki Beek feels her pitching rotation will respond the next time out. The Red Devils had to use three different pitchers in the Kittens’ seven-run fourth frame and finished the inning with eighth-grader Carynn Ratliff after Lili Smith was hit with a softball in the circle. She was hit by a pitch in the box earlier in the contest.
“They give us everything they got,” Beek said. “They are still young pitchers. We are overcoming injuries and we are still growing. They will not let up until someone takes them out. It’s something you can’t coach. We are lucky to have that.”
Each batter in the Ashland (2-0) lineup reached base safely. The Kittens collected 15 hits and secured the lead for good with five runs in the fourth stanza before recording their first out.
“I give the players a lot of credit,” Ingram said. “They have come out and embraced what we’ve always wanted. It’s a game, and have fun playing it. We got down 2-0, and that was the next thing I wanted to see. Our scrimmage went all right. (On Monday night), we were out in front. We got punched in the mouth early against Russell and it didn’t seem to bother them much.”
Alauna Troxler’s speed allowed her to lead off the fourth with an infield hit. Grace Delaney followed with a bunt single. Troxler raced to third and was hit by the throw, which allowed her to score. Erwin knocked Delaney in with a single and Madison Kersey sent a three-run blast over the center field fence.
“It was a solid hit,” Beek said of Kersey’s homer. “It was right there for her and she definitely busted it. It’s one of those things when you have younger players out there and they face adversity. It’s a little harder to bounce back. It changes the vibe of the game.”
The Kittens sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame. Delaney culminated the scoring surge with a two-run hit.
Katie Samuel, Addi Laine and Jenna Delaney supplied run-scoring singles in the fifth inning. Grace Delaney came to the plate with the bases loaded in the same frame. The sophomore laced a single and the ball got past the left fielder, allowing four runs to cross the plate, including Grace Delaney, who touched them all.
Kersey was 3 for 3 at the dish with five RBIs. Erwin turned in a 2-for-2 night and Grace Delaney scored three times.
Rulen tallied three RBIs for Russell (2-1).
RUSSELL 200 11 — 4 5 4
ASHLAND 107 9X — 17 15 3
Patel, Smith (4), Ratliff (4) and Holland. Erwin and Patrick. W—Erwin. L—Patel. 2B—Holland (R), Erwin (A), Kersey (A). HR—Kersey.