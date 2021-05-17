ASHLAND On a gray Monday evening in Ashland, it was the Kittens who brought the shine, dealing the Lady Musketeers just their fifth loss of the season, 8-6.
The loss snaps a three game winning streak for Greenup County.
Ashland’s win was anchored by a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth from Kenzi Robinson.
Greenup County started the game hot, batting through its lineup and scoring four runs. Those runs included an RBI double from Emma Boggs and a two-run hit from Zoey Keeton.
Ashland answered with its own first-inning flurry. The Kittens scored three runs including a score off of a wild pitch and a run by Kaythan Baer following an errant throw at third, which Baer had just stolen.
Things quieted down for a bit, as both teams began to flex their defensive muscles.
“We made some big defensive plays that got us out of some jams,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said.
But in the bottom of the fourth, as the stadium lights turned on, the Kittens lit up the sky themselves as Robinson stepped to the plate and changed the complexion of the game. Her grand slam gave the Kittens a lead they never relinquished.
The Lady Musketeers weren’t ready to wave the white flag. They scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth to move within striking distance. Heading into the top of the seventh, Greenup County trailed, 8-6. With two runners on, Hannah Blevins hit a single towards second where Keeton was called out. Greenup County coach Jeani Gollihue disagreed with the decision and let her opinion be known to both umpires. She was tossed from the game for her efforts.
With the go ahead run at bat, Kendall Hillard and Jaedon Boggs made a tandem circus catch, juggling the ball between the two before the catch was made. That sealed the win for Ashland, who is 8-3 since the end of April.
“We’re definitely playing better than we were earlier in the season. That’s a good win right there,” Ingram said.
As for the Lady Musketeers, they look to regroup following the tough loss.
“We knew this was going to be a battle,” Greenup County assistant coach Matt Moore said. “We just have to get back to work.”
The Lady Musketeers got hits from Boggs, Keeton, Blevins, Skylar Lawrence, Sarah Hall and Shae Moore. Pitcher Kaylie Lawrence recorded 10 strikeouts against seven hits.
The Kittens had hits from Baer, Robinson, Tabitha Cassidy and Taylor Hamilton. Pitcher Jada Erwin retired three batters, also against seven hits.
GREENUP CO. 400 011 0 -- 6 8 3
ASHLAND 300 401 X -- 8 7 2
K. Lawrence and S. Lawrence; Erwin and Spears. W -- Erwin. L -- K. Lawrence. 2B -- Boggs (GC), Baer (A), Hamilton (A). HR -- Robinson (A).