BUCKLEYS CREEK Paintsville won its 24th volleyball match of the season on Thursday night with a victory at Pike County Central.
That in itself isn’t abnormal. The Tigers have won 19, 28, 35, 33 and 28 contests in their last five years.
Thursday’s, however, was also Paintsville’s 300th under 12th-year coach Dawn Kinner.
“I am blessed to reach the 300-career-win milestone at Paintsville,” Kinner said. “It’s something that could not have been possible without the support and buy-in from all of our players, parents, family and community.
“Our players have been all-in from Day 1 and I’m beyond proud of what the teams in our program have accomplished over the last 12 seasons. I’ve been blessed to coach some talented kids and thankful for my assistant, Jessica Davis. This accomplishment is just as much hers as it is mine.”
Paintsville carries a 24-6 record into the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions this weekend. slated to begin Friday at Rowan County.