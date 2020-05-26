Carson Kidwell has never run away from a challenge and is always poised to go the distance.
The Russell senior is ready to display those attributes at the next level after he recently signed a letter of intent to compete for the cross country and track and field teams at Alice Lloyd College. The celebration took place in front of his family and new coach Brandon Arnold at his house. Kidwell said sharing the special moment with his biggest supporters meant everything to him.
“I was just proud of myself for getting a scholarship,” Kidwell said, “and making my family proud that I got it. I was emotional and all my family was emotional. To have my family there to watch me sign, it was amazing.”
Kidwell excelled in both sports for the Red Devils. He was Russell’s highest finisher at the state cross country meet in Lexington in 2018 and produced another solid finish last fall. First-year cross country coach Anthony Thompson said Kidwell’s running ability is just one of his many qualities that made the Red Devils successful.
“Carson is an immediate friend, meaning he is a really good teammate,” Thompson said. “He is a hard worker and loves being in the bunch. He is just that guy that you need on your team to give it some character. He just does all the little things that makes your team better.”
Russell track coach Lee Evans sees Kidwell’s speed and endurance as an asset for the Eagles program, just as it was for the Red Devils. Kidwell competed in the mile and the two-mile for the team and was a contributor for the 4x800 relay. Evans was expecting big things from Kidwell before his final season was canceled due to the current health crisis.
“Carson is an excellent teammate and a great track runner,” Evans said. “I think cross country will be his strength. He was a help in the mile and the two-mile. He was going to be one of the guys that we would have been counting on if we had our season. He was probably going to be a two-mile guy. Longer distances are his forte.”
“Carson is a good kid,” he added. “He can just run. The level he is getting ready to go to is tough. I’m certain that he can do it. I think he will fit in there. Small school and that environment will be a real benefit for him, and he will be a benefit for them.”
Kidwell said Arnold has expressed a lot of confidence in him and he can be a key performer as Alice Lloyd makes a run at a championship.
“He told me that I was a good runner,” Kidwell said. “He said I was a need for the team and that I fit perfectly in the program to help them win a national title. They got third at nationals two years ago, but all their guys got hurt. I wanted to come in there, work hard and compete for a title.”
Thompson said Kidwell’s experience smoothed the transition and made a huge difference for him in his first year as cross-country coach after 15 years away. Thompson was also impressed by Arnold and his recruiting approach.
“He could not have found a better fit,” Thompson said. “The coach there is a rock star. He is really dialed into the kids. Carson is in a good place. I have met (Arnold) twice and both times he has driven up here to meet with our kids. The first time he came, he brought several of his athletes with him, which I think is unique. They couldn’t have found a higher-quality person running their team.”
Evans feels track and cross country complement each other. They are entirely different sports and Kidwell has the skills to shine in both.
“Kids that are suited for one or the other because of the distance,” Evans said. “We don’t do anything longer than two miles. He can go longer faster. Some can go fast but not long. Track can help with cross country. When it comes to track, even at longer distances, they are doing a lot of speed work.”
“Track has one thing that has benefited Carson,” he added. “You don’t see your opponents all the time in cross country. It’s easier to pace in track. It’s flat and it’s laps. Some start fast, settle in and finish fast. Some go slow in the first 30 laps and the final five, they are going to roll. Track helps you work on being strong in the middle and the end of a run.”
Thompson believes the longer the distance, the better Kidwell will be. Evans said the runner has never deviated from his course to attend Alice Lloyd.
“I talked to him back in the winter,” Evans said. “He was talking about going to Alice Lloyd. I didn’t know how serious he was at the time back in December. I saw him again in January at a basketball game and he was still talking about it. We talked about him being committed to it. He seemed ready to do that.”
Kidwell knows he is prepared to compete in two sports at the college level.
“It will be tough, but I will push through it,” Kidwell said. “It’s going to be hard, but I did it in high school, so it should be the same in college. The years at Russell will give me so much confidence at the next level and when Alice Lloyd offered me, I said I’m going there no matter what.”
Kidwell plans on majoring in sports communication.
