VANCEBURG Six inductees headline the second class of the Lewis County Schools High School Athletic Hall of Fame, which will be honored between games of boy-girl basketball doubleheader today at Lewis County Middle School.
Inductees include: Bob Bane, Marty Dummit, Stephanie Fraley-Lawhun, Gary Kidwell, Glen McDaniel and the late John Lykins.
The Hall of Fame was established to recognize the athletic achievements of players, coaches, administrators and contributors from each of the four high schools (Vanceburg High School, Tollesboro High School, Laurel High School and Lewis County High School) that have existed in the past century in Lewis County.
“It’s an honor to welcome these six individuals to the Hall of Fame,” said Jamie Weddington, superintendent of Lewis County Schools. “Each of this year’s inductees contributed their unique skills to their teams and their chosen sports and helped build the success we see today, not only in the athletic arena, but in each of our communities throughout Lewis County. For that we are forever grateful.”
A reception will be held for the inductees before the Lewis County-Scott girls’ basketball game at noon on Saturday, followed by a ceremony before the Lions take on Paintsville in the boys’ game at 3:30. A wall of honor will display the names of each of the Hall of Fame inductees in the lobby of the Lewis County Middle School gymnasium, where high school games are played.
“It is great to see the community come out and honor these people who gave so much for each of the four schools in Lewis County,” said Lewis County Principal and Committee Chairman Jack Lykins. “We were overwhelmed by the support shown to the inaugural class and we hope it grows each year. With the help of our generous community sponsors we are able to build a lasting tribute to each class with plaques and a tv screen in the lobby of our middle school gymnasium. Our county values our history and each of our student-athletes who have made the commitment to represent them for the past century. I’m thrilled we are able to do this each year.”
Members of the community may nominate any former athlete, coach, administrator or contributor to the Hall of Fame Committee for consideration for induction. The deadline for nomination forms to be submitted is Dec. 1 of each year. Applications should be sent to:
Lewis County High School Principal
Attn: Athletics Honors and Awards Committee
79 Lions Lane
Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179